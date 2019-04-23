2019 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-Round Predictions for Top Prospects and More

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The biggest questions of the 2019 NFL draft will soon have answers, because the first round is mere days away from starting.

Will Kyler Murray be the first overall pick? Where will Dwayne Haskins land? Which team surprises with a trade up?

Defensive linemen are expected to dominate the top half of Thursday's portion, which features the opening 32 picks. The Oakland Raiders will enter the night with three selections, while the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers have two choices apiece.

2019 NFL Mock Draft Round 1

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

9. Buffalo Bills: Devin White, LB, LSU

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

12. Green Bay Packers: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

13. Miami Dolphins: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan

15. Washington: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

17. New York Giants (via CLE): Hakeem Butler, WR, Iowa State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Cody Ford, OL, Oklahoma

19. Tennessee Titans: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

21. Seattle Seahawks: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

22. Baltimore Ravens: Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via CHI): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, S, Florida

26. Indianapolis Colts: Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

27. Oakland Raiders (via DAL): Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

30. Green Bay Packers (via NO): Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

As the draft stands, the number of legitimate top-10 landing spots for Dwayne Haskins is limited.

The Arizona Cardinals will probably select Kyler Murray. If that happens, a quarterback might not lead the draft-room conversation until the Giants are on the clock at No. 6. Then, there's a gap until the Denver Broncos at 10th overall.

Haskins is facing an uncertain future.

While that makes for entertainment from a viewing perspective, Thursday could be a challenging wait for the Ohio State quarterback. His phone might not be buzzing as quickly as once expected.

Or maybe last season's Big Ten Player of the Year will be part of the surprise. If a franchise gets antsy, it could trade up to snag Haskins before the Giants are ready to pick.

Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

Lance King/Getty Images

Protect Deshaun Watson.

From an outside perspective, that should be the Houston Texans' preeminent goal of the 2019 NFL draft.

In 2018, its offensive line surrendered the most sacks in the league. Houston also mustered just 4.3 yards per rush―which, while a slight improvement on 2017, is still a decidedly average output. Bolstering the blocking unit is imperative.

Garrett Bradbury, a three-year starter at North Carolina State, could help stabilize the offensive line. The 6'3", 306-pound prospect earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior.

If he's available for the Texans at No. 23, they should waste little time writing Bradbury's name on the card.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

The Oakland Raiders hold the No. 27 pick because of the Amari Cooper trade last October, and they might end up using that selection on another Alabama player.

Since the Crimson Tide had a three-back rotation, Josh Jacobs never piled up enormous stats. Still, he emerged as a first-round prospect thanks to a versatile skill set.

Jacobs collected 640 yards and 11 touchdowns on just 120 carries last season, adding 20 catches for 247 yards and three scores. He even averaged 30.6 yards as a kick returner, which would've ranked third nationally had he qualified for the category.

The link between Oakland and Jacobs is already well-established, and Peter King of NBC Sports recently wrote the Raiders are "quite interested" in the running back.

Oakland may have other priorities at No. 24, but snagging Jacobs before Thursday ends is entirely foreseeable.

