On-Fire Prospects Who Look Like Future MLB Superstars
With Eloy Jimenez, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Victor Robles already in the majors and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cusp, the top of the MLB prospect rankings will have some new faces soon.
That doesn't mean the minor league ranks are void of potential future superstars.
A handful of marquee prospects have exploded out of the gates this season with huge numbers, boosting their already high stock in the process.
Here's a closer look at 10 top prospects who have started the 2019 season on fire.
1B/OF Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros
Yordan Alvarez's stock has climbed as much as any prospect's in baseball over the past year, and he's off to a red-hot start this season at Triple-A.
The imposing 6'5", 225-pound slugger is hitting .339/.451/.915 with a MiLB-leading 10 home runs and 26 RBI in 17 games. He also has the same number of walks (11) as strikeouts (11), which speaks to his advanced approach at the plate and plus hit tool.
With Tyler White off to a slow start and in danger of losing his grip on the starting DH role if he doesn't get going offensively, Alvarez could be called up sooner than later if he keeps raking.
LHP MacKenzie Gore, San Diego Padres
MacKenzie Gore was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 draft out of high school, and he'll play the entire 2019 season at the age of 20.
He's already pitching at High-A and has looked like a man among boys in his first three starts, posting a 1.13 ERA and 0.69 WHIP with an 18-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 16 innings. If he keeps dominating, he could make his Double-A debut by midseason.
A mid-90s fastball with good late life and an excellent curveball highlight a legitimate four-pitch repertoire, and his high leg kick adds deception that allows his already terrific stuff to play up even further.
He could debut in 2020 and be the ace of a San Diego Padres team on the rise by 2021.
3B Nolan Gorman, St. Louis Cardinals
"The left-handed hitter has as much raw power as anyone in the class, with some scouts giving it as high as a 70 grade on the 20-to-80 scale."
That's an excerpt from Nolan Gorman's draft bio at MLB.com, which ranked him as the No. 12 prospect in the 2018 draft. He wound up slipping to the St. Louis Cardinals at No. 19 overall and quickly delivered on that promise, posting a .949 OPS with 17 home runs in 63 games between rookie ball and Single-A after signing.
The Cardinals sent him back to Single-A to open the 2019 season, and he's already making a strong case for a promotion with a .333/.392/.636 line that includes six doubles and four home runs in 74 plate appearances.
He's still a few years away, but Gorman has a chance to be the Cardinals' best homegrown hitter since Albert Pujols.
RHP Brusdar Graterol, Minnesota Twins
Brusdar Graterol topped 100 innings for the first time in his pro career last season, posting a 2.74 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 107 strikeouts in 102 innings between Single-A and High-A.
With a big fastball that touches triple digits, a plus slider and a developing curveball, Graterol already has an overpowering repertoire. Further refinement of his changeup would make him that much better.
The 20-year-old has a 2.01 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 24 strikeouts in 22.1 innings at Double-A this season, and he's one of the youngest pitchers at that level. He's also walked 10 batters, but his career rate of 2.7 walks per nine innings provides reassurance that his command will not be a long-term issue.
All of the pieces are there for him to develop into a frontline starter. A 2020 debut is looking more and more likely.
SS Carter Kieboom, Washington Nationals
Juan Soto had a monster rookie season for the Washington Nationals in 2018.
Victor Robles is off to a strong start in his rookie campaign this year, hitting .270/.316/.500 with 10 extra-base hits in 21 games.
Carter Kieboom is next.
The 21-year-old is a career .285/.372/.466 hitter over four minor league seasons since he went No. 28 overall in 2016, and he's hitting .371/.500/.581 in 17 games at Triple-A so far this year.
With shortstop Trea Turner injured and second baseman Brian Dozier off to a slow start, it's only a matter of time before Kieboom gets called up to the majors.
RHP Matt Manning, Detroit Tigers
Matt Manning was a two-sport star in high school who was signed away from a scholarship to play baseball and basketball at Loyola-Marymount when the Detroit Tigers selected him ninth overall in the 2016 draft.
The 21-year-old has taken off since he turned his full attention to the diamond, including a breakout season last year when he posted a 3.29 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 154 strikeouts in 117.2 innings over three minor league levels.
In three starts at Double-A so far this year, he has a 1.62 ERA, 0.60 WHIP and a 23-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 16.2 innings. He's showing an electric three-pitch mix and improved command after he posted a 3.9 BB/9 walk rate last year.
The 6'6" right-hander has top-of-the-rotation stuff and could serve as co-ace to Casey Mize for years to come in Detroit.
RHP Casey Mize, Detroit Tigers
Speaking of Casey Mize...
The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 draft has dominated High-A competition through three starts, to the point that a promotion to Double-A might be imminent.
He's given up only one earned run in 18 innings for a 0.50 ERA, and with just six hits and one walk allowed, his 0.39 WHIP is perhaps the best indication of how in control he's been. He's also recorded an impressive 21 strikeouts against that one free pass.
The 21-year-old is as advanced as any pitching prospect in recent memory, with plus command of an electric three-pitch mix that features a 60-grade fastball, 60-grade slider and a devastating 70-grade splitter.
Don't be surprised if he forces his way into the Tigers' MLB rotation by next season.
RHP Nate Pearson, Toronto Blue Jays
Nate Pearson throws as hard as any pitching prospect in baseball.
According to MLB.com, the 22-year-old hit 102 mph in a heavily scouted bullpen session prior to the 2017 draft, which effectively vaulted him into the first round. The Toronto Blue Jays then selected him with the No. 28 overall pick.
The 6'6", 245-pound right-hander backs his high-octane fastball with a plus slider, and his curveball and changeup both have a chance to be at least average offerings. If the pieces fall into place, he could be the future ace for a Toronto team oozing with intriguing young talent.
He's off to a fantastic start this season at High-A Dunedin with a 1.29 ERA, 0.64 WHIP and a pristine 20-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 14 innings.
OF Luis Robert, Chicago White Sox
The Chicago White Sox thought highly enough of Luis Robert to give the Cuban outfielder a $26 million signing bonus that came with a matching tax penalty in May 2017.
The 21-year-old had played only 78 games heading into the 2019 season, including 50 last year in an injury-shortened campaign. Staying healthy is going to be the key to reaching his full potential.
He was sent to High-A to start this season, where he exploded out of the gates with a .475/.530/.915 line that included six home runs and 18 RBI in 15 games before an injury struck again.
He's currently dealing with a sore hand that has him listed as day-to-day, so it isn't expected to be anything serious. Once he returns, a call-up to Double-A should be coming in the near future, putting him in position for a 2020 MLB debut.
OF Taylor Trammell, Cincinnati Reds
Taylor Trammell has legitimate five-tool potential with a 60-grade hit tool, 50-grade power, 65-grade speed and the tools to be a standout defender in center field.
Along with his power and speed production, Trammell also has a career .376 on-base percentage and a 12.3 percent walk rate. That advanced approach should allow him to move quickly through the Cincinnati Reds system.
The 21-year-old is hitting .302/.448/.491 with three home runs and four steals in 16 games at Double-A. He has nearly as many walks (14) as he does strikeouts (16) in his first action against upper-level pitching.
He's gone from toolsy raw athlete to one of baseball's most complete position-player prospects much faster than expected. As a result, he could be manning a spot in the Cincinnati outfield by next year.
Other Top Prospects Off to Strong Starts: RHP Griffin Canning (LAA), RHP Hans Crouse (TEX), 1B Nate Lowe (TB), 2B/SS Gavin Lux (LAD), RHP Dustin May (LAD), C Sean Murphy (OAK), CF Cristian Pache (ATL), RHP Grayson Rodriguez (BAL)
All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs, unless otherwise noted, and accurate through April 22.