On-Fire Prospects Who Look Like Future MLB Superstars

0 of 10

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

With Eloy Jimenez, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Victor Robles already in the majors and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on the cusp, the top of the MLB prospect rankings will have some new faces soon.

That doesn't mean the minor league ranks are void of potential future superstars.

A handful of marquee prospects have exploded out of the gates this season with huge numbers, boosting their already high stock in the process.

Here's a closer look at 10 top prospects who have started the 2019 season on fire.