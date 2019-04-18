Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal Beat Napoli, Advance to Europa League Quarter-Final

ANDREAS SOLARO/Getty Images

Arsenal will line up in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals for the second year running after a 1-0 win at Napoli on Thursday saw them advance to the competition's last four.

The Gunners brought a 2-0 first-leg advantage to Naples and won 3-0 on aggregate after Alexandre Lacazette scored a thumping long-range free-kick to open the scoring and give his side the only goal on the night.

Napoli had 20 shots on goal to Arsenal's seven but managed to hit the target just twice, per WhoScored.com, and it was Arsenal whose Europa League quest will continue.

Arsenal's semi-final opponents, Valencia, qualified for the last four after they beat Villarreal 2-0 in the second leg of their quarter-final encounter (5-1 on aggregate), with Toni Lato and Dani Parejo scoring.

Lacazette the Big-Game Player Aubameyang Should Aspire To Be

On another big stage prepped for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to shine in Arsenal colours and regain his former glories, it was resurgent Lacazette who dazzled to prove who rules the roost in the Gunners' attack.

Aubameyang's first major mistake involved conceding the ball to Kalidou Koulibaly deep in Napoli territory, and the hosts proceeded to miss a glaring scoring chance down the other end. Sportswriter Charles Watts described the striker's error:

Lacazette, in comparison, took the game by its horns in the 36th minute with his first attempt at goal, firing in from 30 yards with a free-kick that left Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret rooted (U.S. only):

That hit was the Frenchman's fifth goal in his last 11 league and European appearances, via BT Sport (UK only):

Unai Emery has taken more strongly to Lacazette as a starter as the season has progressed, and his opener in Naples was the latest in a growing list of important contributions for the club.

After scoring against Chelsea in January, he recently assisted both goals in a 2-0 win over Manchester United. Lacazette also assisted Aaron Ramsey's breakthrough in a 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in March and scored vital goals in wins over Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town.

Aubameyang did score the 1-0 winner against Watford on Monday but was largely inaccurate up top after that, failing to hit the target again with his other four attempts, per WhoScored.com.

Sportswriter Jonny Singer was critical of his performance on Thursday and feared Aubameyang had diminished in a crucial area:

Meret made a great save to deny the Gabon international in the second half, in that case, Arsenal's record signing was unfortunate. But the player was all too often not working for the ball as Lacazette was, seen with hands on hips and static next to his marker.

It was perhaps telling that Emery saw fit to withdraw Lacazette on the 68th minute with qualification all but assured, presumably resting the star who's wrested the starting striker spot for his own, and deservedly so.

Koulibaly Underlines Need to Leave Napoli to Realise Potential

Loyalty is a dying trait in football, so it's a shame Koulibaly may never go on to accrue the silverware collection he likely deserves because he appears to possess the rare trait in spades.

The Senegal international is the most valuable player at the Stadio San Paolo, sitting as one of, if not the, best central defenders in Serie A. He illustrated his contribution at the back and going forward with a supreme counter after robbing Aubameyang in his own half (U.S. only):

It's partly a testament to Carlo Ancelotti's defence that Napoli failed to concede from open play, with Koulibaly ruling the air with six duels won, per WhoScored, and igniting his customary counter contributions.

WhoScored attested to the former Genk talisman standing as superior to Arsenal captain Laurent Koscielny in a majority of important fields:

Koulibaly will turn 28 in June, and a Supercoppa Italiana triumph in 2014-15, his first season at the club, remains the only trophy he's won in Naples thus far.

The club also reached the Europa League semi-finals in that season, but two runs to the UEFA Champions League knockout stages in five seasons are little to show for a player of his calibre.

Daniel Murphy of the Manchester Evening News wrote of Manchester United's interest in €150 million (£129.7 million)-rated Koulibaly, but Ancelotti has ruled out a sale, per Goal:

The defender has a contract at Napoli until June 2023, a symbol of his content attitude to life in Naples. Juventus have ruled Serie A for eight seasons, and Koulibaly has finished second to the Bianconeri in two of the past three seasons, with a likely third on the way.

Koulibaly has the talent capable of upgrading numerous defences into title contenders, though his admirable commitment would make riches at Napoli all the sweeter if he does remain.

What's Next?

Arsenal's immediate attention turns toward a Premier League fixture at home to Crystal Palace on Sunday, while Napoli are scheduled to host Atalanta on Monday.

