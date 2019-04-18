Ex-Titans, Rams HC Jeff Fisher Denies Taking XFL's Houston Franchise Job

Joe Robbins/AAF/Getty Images

Former Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans head coach Jeff Fisher is reportedly "in line" to coach the XFL's Houston franchise, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

Fisher told Charlotte Wilder of SI.com that he hasn't accepted a coaching gig in the XFL, however:

The 61-year-old spent 22 years as an NFL head coach, going 173-165-1 in his career with six postseason appearances and one Super Bowl appearance.

In his five seasons with the Rams, however, he never posted a winning record or made the playoffs, though the organization has made two postseason appearances under Sean McVay since Fisher was fired after the 2016 campaign.

