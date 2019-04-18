Europa League 2019: Qualified Teams After Thursday's Quarter-Final Leg 2 Results

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Premier League sides Chelsea and Arsenal both secured their places in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals on Thursday after wins over Slavia Prague and Napoli.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Benfica 2-0 to progress on away goals after a 4-4 aggregate draw, and Valencia overcame Villarreal 2-0 to complete a 5-1 win over the two legs.

Here's a look at the semi-final fixtures:

Quarter-Final Results (aggregate)

Chelsea 4-3 Slavia Prague (5-3)

Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 Benfica (4-4)

Napoli 0-1 Arsenal (0-3)

Valencia 2-0 Villarreal (5-1)

Thursday Recap

Chelsea scored four times in the first half against Slavia Prague in a dominant display that put them on course for a comfortable win.

Pedro netted the opener on five minutes after a flowing team move, before hitting the post four minutes later and seeing the ball rebound off defender Simon Deli and beat his own goalkeeper.

The Spaniard then turned provider as Chelsea extended their lead even further. The former Barcelona man laid on a low cross for Giroud to sweep past goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar:

Slavia Prague did manage to take advantage of some slack defending to pull a goal back.

An unmarked Tomas Soucek headed home Petr Sevcik's corner, much to manager Maurizio Sarri's displeasure:

However, Chelsea were quick to respond to the setback and restore their three-goal advantage on the night.

The Blues went straight back up the other end of the pitch, and Pedro scored his second at the far post after Giroud had seen his shot saved.

Slavia Prague looked a different side in the second half, and two goals from Sevcik gave the visitors hope of pulling off an unlikely comeback.

Yet Chelsea managed to avoid conceding again and did enough to secure victory and a semi-final against Frankfurt.

The Bundesliga side overturned a 4-2 defeat in the first leg to dump out Benfica on Thursday. Filip Kostic opened the scoring on 37 minutes after Mijat Gacinovic had hit the post.

Ante Rebic then set up Sebastian Rode to add the crucial second goal after the break with his first of the season:

Football writer Archie Rhind-Tutt shared the atmosphere in the ground:

The win puts Frankfurt into their first European semi-final since they won the UEFA Cup in 1980.

Arsenal faced a tough test away at Napoli and enjoyed a strong start in an entertaining first half in Italy.

However, the Gunners suffered an early blow when Aaron Ramsey picked up a hamstring injury and was forced off in the first half:

The Wales international was replaced by Henrikh Mkhitaryan and minutes later Arsenal managed to take the lead through Alexandre Lacazette.

The French forward fired a free-kick from 30 yards around the wall and past a stranded Alex Meret to put Arsenal 2-0 up on aggregate and in charge of the tie (U.S. only):

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti brought on Dries Mertens for the second half as he sought a way back into the game.

However, Arsenal could have extended their lead when Mkhitaryan crossed for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but his effort was turned over the crossbar by Meret.

Napoli did see plenty of the ball in the second half but struggled to carve out chances, as Arsenal enjoyed an impressive win on Unai Emery's 50th game in charge of the club.

The Gunners will take on Valencia for a place in the final. Los Che saw off La Liga rivals Villarreal in extremely wet conditions in Spain:

Left-back Toni Lato put the hosts 1-0 up on the night at Mestalla, while Dani Parejo's deflected free-kick in the second half completed a dominant win.