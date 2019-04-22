Kyler Murray's Road to the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 8

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Whether he's the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft or simply a first-round selection, Kyler Murray is preparing for the next chapter of a fascinating athletic journey.

Over the last four years, he's held several titles―ranging from coveted 5-star prospect to first-round MLB choice to Heisman Trophy winner―and made multiple stops along the way.

Throughout that time, Murray has been in the headlines for various reasons. Some good, some bad, some in between.

His time in the spotlight, however, is only just beginning.