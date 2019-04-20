2019 NFL Free Agents: Which Available Players Can Still Be Key Contributors?

0 of 10

Duane Burleson/Associated Press

Free agency is a fleeting whirlwind of landscape-changing roster movement. The top talents are typically off the board within the first few days of the offseason as teams look to secure coveted targets.

Not all of them, though.

A handful of quality performers, capable of starting, remain available. Granted, it's a small group with questions marks, but wise teams that decided to wait out the market will be able to revisit free agency and address problem areas that persist after the draft.

Recently, an influx of talent from the now-defunct Alliance of American Football spurred free-agent interest as organizations added depth to their rosters.

A few recognizable names like Eric Berry and Marshawn Lynch remain available, but how much they can actually contribute at this point of their careers is in doubt.

Meanwhile, a pair of high-profile defensive linemen remain unsigned and a Pro Bowl left tackle is available to help a squad in the twilight of his career. We'll discuss multiple key contributors, even if they're not full-time participants, who can be signed at a discount price and help squads.