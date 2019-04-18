Champions League 2018-19: Semi-Final Dates Confirmed

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Barcelona and Liverpool will meet for the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Camp Nou on Wednesday, May 1, with the second leg scheduled for Tuesday, May 7 at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, will host Ajax in north London for the first leg of the other last-four tie on Tuesday, April 30, before the second leg in Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 8.

UEFA confirmed the full schedule:

After a last-16 stage that saw defending champions Real Madrid eliminated, as well as French champions Paris Saint-Germain, the quarter-finals claimed some more big names.

Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Champions League for the first time in four years after his Juventus side were shocked by Ajax:

And Pep Guardiola's quest for a Champions League title not as Barcelona manager will continue into next season after his Manchester City side fell to Tottenham after a classic game at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday (U.S. only):

One of Spurs or Ajax will be in the final, not an outcome many predicted before the tournament started:

On the other side of the draw, Barcelona and Liverpool can both legitimately claim to be among the best sides in Europe, and the winner of their semi-final will likely be the favourites to win the tournament come the final in Madrid on June 1.

The bookies narrowly favour the Catalans, and reasonably enough given Lionel Messi is enjoying a remarkable season even by his impressive standards:

Barca will not relish taking on an attack of Liverpool's quality, though, as their defence has appeared vulnerable at times during 2018-19.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds will go to the Camp Nou hunting at least one away goal, which could prove crucial if they are to reach a second successive Champions League final.