WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from April 17

After successfully retaining his North American Championship against Matt Riddle at TakeOver: New York, Velveteen Dream defended against the former cruiserweight champion, and NXT alumnus, Buddy Murphy.

Murphy took control of the bout after several minutes of back-and-forth by sending Dream face-first into the steel post. He followed up with a picture-perfect tope con hilo and then grounded the eccentric champion with a headlock.

A last-ditch superkick from Dream created separation and allowed him the chance to fight back into the match.

Dream and Murphy scaled the ropes, exchanged blows and tumbled to the floor. Later in the match, Murphy caught Dream with a kick to the face and dropped him with a powerbomb for a quality near-fall. He followed up with a jumping knee to the face.

The champion recovered and delivered the Dream Valley Driver, followed by the Purple Rainmaker, to score the win.

Result

Dream defeated Murphy

Grade

A+

Analysis

Murphy may be the best pound-for-pound wrestler in WWE based on his body of work over the last year. Whether he is delivering show-stealing performances against Ali, tearing it up with Cedric Alexander or making Tony Nese look like the next breakout star of the 205 Live brand, Murphy has been the most steadily excellent Superstar on any roster.

Now, add in a stellar performance against Dream, and you have even more evidence to support the fact that Murphy is not only WWE's Best Kept Secret but also the potential steal of this week's Superstar Shake-up.

Dream, to his credit, again delivered in a big-match situation. He was excellent, selling every one of Murphy's big strikes or maneuvers and really putting over Murphy's threat to his gold.