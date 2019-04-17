Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Wednesday's Quarter-Finals

Jon Super/Associated Press

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur completed the draw for the 2019 UEFA Champions League semi-finals after sealing qualification on Wednesday.

Spurs made it through in dramatic circumstances, despite losing 4-3 away to Manchester City. Fernando Llorente sent Tottenham into the last four on away goals after a 1-0 win in the first leg of the quarter-final.

Things ran smoother for Liverpool during a 4-1 second-leg victory over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao. Every member of the Reds' prolific front three scored, including Mohamed Salah, while Virgil van Dijk also found the net.

Wednesday Scores

Porto 1-4 Liverpool (Liverpool win 6-1 on aggregate)

Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur (4-4 on aggregate; Spurs advance on away goals)

Three goals during the first 10 minutes saw Spurs take control in Manchester. Heung-min Son, filling in for injured attacking talisman Harry Kane, added to his first-leg winner after Raheem Sterling's opener.

Bernardo Silva got City back in it before Kevin De Bruyne teed up Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Those goals appeared enough to send City to the semi-final, until forgotten man Llorente had his say by turning in a corner, with the goal only upheld after video review deemed it wasn't handball.

There was still time for controversy when Sterling thought he'd completed his hat-trick and kept City's hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies alive. Yet the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.

While it was far less eventful in Porto, Liverpool's attacking play still caught the eye. Mane opened the scoring, albeit after VAR found no offside.

Mane's close-range finish put him in select company among Liverpool legends who thrived at this level:

Salah effectively ended the tie as a contest when he scored after 65 minutes, although Eder Militao did head one in for Porto soon after. It was left to Firmino and Van Dijk to add gloss to another fine night's work in the Champions League from a Liverpool team looking equipped to go one better than last season.

It won't be easy, though, especially against a Barcelona squad inspired by Lionel Messi at the peak of his powers. Meanwhile, Spurs should fear an Ajax team good enough to have already dispatched Juventus and holders Real Madrid.