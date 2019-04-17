Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Wednesday's Quarter-Finals

Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Wednesday's Quarter-FinalsApril 17, 2019
Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur completed the draw for the 2019 UEFA Champions League semi-finals after sealing qualification on Wednesday.
Spurs made it through in dramatic circumstances, despite losing 4-3 away to Manchester City. Fernando Llorente sent Tottenham into the last four on away goals after a 1-0 win in the first leg of the quarter-final.
Things ran smoother for Liverpool during a 4-1 second-leg victory over Porto at the Estadio do Dragao. Every member of the Reds' prolific front three scored, including Mohamed Salah, while Virgil van Dijk also found the net.
Wednesday Scores
- Porto 1-4 Liverpool (Liverpool win 6-1 on aggregate)
- Manchester City 4-3 Tottenham Hotspur (4-4 on aggregate; Spurs advance on away goals)
UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague
🏆 Predict the #UCL final: ______v______ https://t.co/STrHdq0gzd
Three goals during the first 10 minutes saw Spurs take control in Manchester. Heung-min Son, filling in for injured attacking talisman Harry Kane, added to his first-leg winner after Raheem Sterling's opener.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
SON IS ON FIRE 😱🔥 Watch #MCITOT NOW on #BRLive: https://t.co/OJ2810cLCw https://t.co/HyBlQb4qbT
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
Football. Just Amazing. Heung-min Son bends one in to score his and Spurs' second in Manchester 😮 Awesome finish 😍 https://t.co/4xpXtZsjRO
Bernardo Silva got City back in it before Kevin De Bruyne teed up Sterling and Sergio Aguero. Those goals appeared enough to send City to the semi-final, until forgotten man Llorente had his say by turning in a corner, with the goal only upheld after video review deemed it wasn't handball.
There was still time for controversy when Sterling thought he'd completed his hat-trick and kept City's hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple of trophies alive. Yet the goal was ruled out by VAR for offside.
Bleacher Report Live @brlive
Here's the VAR offside call that ruled out Manchester City's dramatic late winner 🧐 https://t.co/Qs8TDAenVg
Football on BT Sport @btsportfootball
One of THE most remarkable phases of play the Champions League has seen... ∙ Sterling scores late winner ∙ The Etihad erupts ∙ Goes to a VAR check ∙ Disallowed for offside Just about every emotion in 120 seconds 🤯 https://t.co/j6CTZByTXQ
While it was far less eventful in Porto, Liverpool's attacking play still caught the eye. Mane opened the scoring, albeit after VAR found no offside.
Mane's close-range finish put him in select company among Liverpool legends who thrived at this level:
Goal @goal
Only Steven Gerrard (21) has scored more goals for Liverpool in European Cup/Champions League history than Sadio Mane. Mane is now level with Ian Rush on 14! 👏👏👏 #PORLIV #UCL https://t.co/R2psbgyPqw
Squawka Football @Squawka
Sadio Mané is the first Liverpool player in the #UCL era to score 10 Champions League knockout stage goals. Super Mané sliding into the history books. 🦸♂️ https://t.co/wm6sVxF628
Salah effectively ended the tie as a contest when he scored after 65 minutes, although Eder Militao did head one in for Porto soon after. It was left to Firmino and Van Dijk to add gloss to another fine night's work in the Champions League from a Liverpool team looking equipped to go one better than last season.
It won't be easy, though, especially against a Barcelona squad inspired by Lionel Messi at the peak of his powers. Meanwhile, Spurs should fear an Ajax team good enough to have already dispatched Juventus and holders Real Madrid.
Latest UCL Odds: Messi and Barca Hot Favourites