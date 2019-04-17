Video: White Sox, Royals Benches Clear After Tim Anderson Bat Flip Retaliation

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, talks to Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The time-honored tradition of pitchers being irked when hitters celebrate home runs continued during Wednesday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox. 

Both benches cleared in the sixth inning when Royals starter Brad Keller plunked White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with a pitch:

The lead-up to this incident came in the fourth inning when Anderson had the gall to be excited about hitting a Keller fastball over the left-field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field to put Chicago up 2-0. 

Rather than focus on avoiding the mistake he made to ensure Kansas City wouldn't have an even deeper hole to climb out of, Keller instead chose the logical response of hitting another human being in the body with a solid object traveling at a speed of 92 mph. 

The strategy worked because Keller, Anderson, White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum were all ejected from the game as a result of the brawl. 

Just remember the next time anyone tries to show emotion in a Major League Baseball game: There's no room for fun on the diamond. 

Related

    How Altuve Mashes at Only 5'6" 💣

    MLB logo
    MLB

    How Altuve Mashes at Only 5'6" 💣

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Patience or Panic on Most Alarming Early Slumps? 🚨

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Patience or Panic on Most Alarming Early Slumps? 🚨

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    Sevy Not Returning Any Time Soon

    Reports say Yanks' ace won't even pick up a baseball for 'at least 5 weeks'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Sevy Not Returning Any Time Soon

    Reports say Yanks' ace won't even pick up a baseball for 'at least 5 weeks'

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Sale: 'I Just Flat-Out Stink'

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Chris Sale: 'I Just Flat-Out Stink'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report