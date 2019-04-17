Video: White Sox, Royals Benches Clear After Tim Anderson Bat Flip Retaliation

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The time-honored tradition of pitchers being irked when hitters celebrate home runs continued during Wednesday's game between the Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox.

Both benches cleared in the sixth inning when Royals starter Brad Keller plunked White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson with a pitch:

The lead-up to this incident came in the fourth inning when Anderson had the gall to be excited about hitting a Keller fastball over the left-field wall at Guaranteed Rate Field to put Chicago up 2-0.

Rather than focus on avoiding the mistake he made to ensure Kansas City wouldn't have an even deeper hole to climb out of, Keller instead chose the logical response of hitting another human being in the body with a solid object traveling at a speed of 92 mph.

The strategy worked because Keller, Anderson, White Sox manager Rick Renteria and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum were all ejected from the game as a result of the brawl.

Just remember the next time anyone tries to show emotion in a Major League Baseball game: There's no room for fun on the diamond.