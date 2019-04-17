Hamidou Diallo Expected to Miss Around 4 Weeks After Surgery on Elbow Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Oklahoma City Thunder can't catch a break, as rookie Hamidou Diallo is expected to miss extended time after he underwent right elbow surgery.

Per an announcement from Thunder general manager Sam Presti, Diallo had an arthroscopic procedure done Wednesday that will keep him out for approximately four weeks.

Diallo's playing time has been severely limited in the games he's played since the All-Star break. The most action he's seen in that time came March 18 against the Miami Heat when he was on the floor for four minutes, 50 seconds.

In Oklahoma City's last 28 games, including the playoffs, Diallo has appeared in seven of them. The 20-year-old made a name for himself during All-Star Weekend when he won the Slam Dunk Contest.

The Thunder acquired Diallo in a draft night deal with the Charlotte Hornets, which became official July 6. He was selected 45th overall by the Brooklyn Nets, who traded his rights to Charlotte. The former Kentucky guard averaged 3.7 points and 1.9 rebounds per game in his rookie campaign.

Oklahoma City needs a quick turnaround after it dropped its first two playoff games against the Portland Trail Blazers. The Thunder will host Game 3 on Friday.