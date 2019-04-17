Watch B/R Hype Tape for Wednesday's UCL Play as Big Names Push for Semi-Finals

Gianni Verschueren@ReverschPassFeatured ColumnistApril 17, 2019

Mohamed Salah and Raheem Sterling are both in Champions League action on Wednesday, pushing for places in the semi-final amid a heated Premier League title race between their respective clubs.

Salah and Liverpool travel to Portugal with a two-goal lead, while Sterling and Manchester City have to overturn a 1-0 disadvantage at home against Tottenham Hotspur.

Ajax await the winner of the clash between Spurs and City, while Liverpool or Porto get to go head-to-head with Barcelona in the other semi-final.

