2019 NFL Draft: Highlighting Last-Minute Fallers Down Big Boards

1 of 7

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

For most of the 2018 season and during the first few months of the draft process, Alabama's Jonah Williams has been considered the top offensive lineman in the 2019 draft. The 20-year-old Williams was dominant at Alabama, allowing just 12 pressures all year, according to Pro Football Focus.

In 2017, Williams was named a second-team All-American and in 2018, he was a unanimous first-team All-American. During his three years at Alabama, he started every game, 29 at left tackle and 15 at right tackle. Considering his production, the level of competition he faced and his accolades, it's not hard to see why he was viewed early on as a top-five pick.

However, since the season ended, some are wondering where he fits in the NFL. Many believe that he will have to move to guard in the NFL due to his short arms (33 ⅝") and his below-average athleticism (17th percentile, according to 3 Sigma).

Williams was once considered a lock to be the first tackle drafted and now it's fair to wonder if he will even be the second tackle off the board, as Andre Dillard and Jawaan Taylor have both begun receiving more hype.

While Williams' "stock" might have fallen some over the last few months, don’t forget just how good of a football player he is. It wouldn't be shocking to see him fall to the teens and then thoroughly outplay his draft position.