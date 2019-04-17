Ray Allen on 3-Pt Contest vs. Steph Curry: 'I Like My Chances Against Anybody'

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently passed 10-time NBA All-Star Ray Allen for the most three-pointers in postseason history, and it may not be long before he surpasses him on the league's career three-pointer list as well.

However, Allen would still take his chances in a shooting contest.

During an appearance on ESPN's Get Up! on Wednesday, Allen discussed the potential showdown between two of the greatest shooters in NBA history:



"It's tough to say. Steph, he's a great shooter. I like my chances against anybody, but, I don't even think a lot of times I was the best shooter on my team. When I played in Boston, I thought Eddie House was the best shooter on the team. When I was in Miami, James Jones and Mike Miller were the best shooters on the team. Just being able to shoot with them every day gave me that confidence to go out in the games and push forward."

With Allen having stepped away from the game in 2014, it hurt the odds that the two would ever go head-to-head in any fashion. But that hasn't stopped the chatter as Curry chases down Allen's records.

It was just this past week that Curry moved past Allen with his 386th postseason triple:

Afterward, the two-time MVP called the feat "pretty surreal":

As things stand, Curry (2,483) sits 490 treys behind Allen (2,973) for the top spot on the career three-pointers list. Based on his current pace, he would likely move into first place at some point during the 2020-21 campaign.

Curry and Allen have a combined 12 Three-Point Contest appearances between them, with each having participated in six. Although their careers overlapped for five seasons, they never were in the field together.

Surprisingly, both stars only have one Three-Point Contest title on their respective resume, although Curry may not be done adding to his.

Meanwhile, both sharp-shooters have been complimentary of the other through the years.

"To me, he's the greatest shooter ever because of his longevity," Curry told ESPN in November 2016. "He did it year-to-year and he got up on his shot. That's what made him different. He was a special player."

Allen later said in March 2017 that it was "easy" for him to say Curry is "the best I've ever seen shoot" while noting the Warriors star is in a category of his own:

Curry will almost certainly become the NBA three-point king in the next couple of seasons, which will only fuel the conversation. But unless the two step on to the court together at some point, the debate will never truly be settled.