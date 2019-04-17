John Daly: It's 'Destiny' for Tiger Woods to Break Jack Nicklaus' Major Record

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Tiger Woods' decade-long drought appeared to cast serious doubt that he would ever catch Jack Nicklaus' career majors record of 18, but his victory at the 2019 Masters on Sunday has restored some people's faith in him.

John Daly told TMZ Sports on Wednesday that he believes Woods, who now has 15 major titles, will ultimately catch Nicklaus because it's "destiny":

"I never thought he was gone," Daly responded when asked if Woods is back. "I still feel like he's gonna win Nicklaus' records. I've always believed in him. I've never doubted him. Everybody goes through a couple years of this and that. He's just so good.

"I not only think, I know he will [break the record]. I just feel like I know he will. It's just destiny. I mean we've seen the Curse of the Bambino, the [Boston] Red Sox winning the World Series in our generation. The [Chicago] Cubs won a World Series. Tiger's back. It's a cool generation of major, major things that have happened in our lives. It's pretty cool."

Prior to Sunday, Woods had been stuck at 14 major titles for nearly 11 years. He had some promising moments during that span but was never able to finish the job.

Woods has built some momentum in recent months. After going more than five years without a victory on tour, he now has two since September 2018, when he won at the Tour Championship.

The 43-year-old Woods still has some work to do to catch Nicklaus, but Daly still believes it's only a matter of time before the record falls.