Alex Rodriguez Talks Rehearsing Proposal for Jennifer Lopez on Jimmy Fallon

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 17, 2019

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Alex Rodriguez (L) and Jennifer Lopez attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that he prepared for his proposal to Jennifer Lopez by rehearsing with his assistant Ashley for three straight days prior to popping the question in March:

It shouldn't be too surprising that Rodriguez prepared to the point of timing the sunset to the minute and using a stand-in for Lopez prior to the actual proposal. He was known for having one of the best work ethics in the game during his time in the bigs, which lasted 22 seasons.

Lopez told People that the couple, which has been dating for over two years, is "really happy."

"We have [an] appreciation for where we are in our lives today, and that's what we're enjoying the most," Rodriguez said.

The couple has to plan for a wedding, but they also have other ventures lined up.

Of note, Lopez, who saw four singles hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts, will take part in a new movie called Hustlers, set to be released on Sept. 13. She's also receiving the CFDA Fashion Icon award.

Rodriguez works as an ESPN Sunday Night Baseball color commentator and also makes appearances as an in-studio analyst for Fox broadcasts. He also founded the A-Rod Corp.

Related

    MLB's Quirkiest Team Is Leaving Yanks, Red Sox in the Dust

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Quirkiest Team Is Leaving Yanks, Red Sox in the Dust

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report

    Rays Place Blake Snell on 10-Day IL

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Rays Place Blake Snell on 10-Day IL

    MLB Trade Rumors
    via MLB Trade Rumors

    Report: Craig Kimbrel Close to Picking a Team

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Craig Kimbrel Close to Picking a Team

    MLB.com
    via MLB.com

    Report: A's Offered Kyler $14M Guaranteed 👀

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: A's Offered Kyler $14M Guaranteed 👀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report