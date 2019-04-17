WWE Superstar Shake-Up 2019 Results: Updated Roster List and Most Stunning Picks

0 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

WWE finished up its biggest event of the year with WrestleMania 35 on April 7, and in what has become an annual tradition, it then wasted little time shifting wrestlers around in the Superstar Shake-up.

Men and women from Raw, SmackDown, 205 Live and NXT all found themselves with a new home on Monday and Tuesday. A couple of teams were broken up, but for the most part, alliances were kept intact.

As expected, the red brand had several more newcomers than SmackDown, but WWE could still announce more moves in the coming days.

In fact, it still has to decide if Lars Sullivan is on Raw or SmackDown since he appeared on both shows this week to attack random Superstars.

Let's take a look at who moved where and which picks were the biggest gains for Raw and SmackDown.