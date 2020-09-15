Phillies' Rhys Hoskins Placed on 10-Day IL with Elbow Injury

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins was placed on the 10-day injured list with an elbow injury.

The 27-year-old went down with a UCL injury to his left (non-throwing) arm Saturday. He was placed on the injured list, retroactive Sunday, so it's possible he may return soon, but that is considered unlikely. Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reported Hoskins may wind up needing Tommy John surgery, which would keep him out the remainder of the season.

In his fourth MLB season, Hoskins has developed into a reliable power hitter in the Phillies lineup. He's hitting .245/.384/.503 with 10 home runs and 26 runs batted in through 41 games this season.

Hoskins has been mostly healthy throughout his MLB career, missing just nine games the last two seasons. He did not make an injured list stint in either campaign.

Phil Gosselin is a candidate to man first base with Hoskins out of the lineup.