Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Quarter-Final Games

Champions League Results 2019: Qualified Teams After Tuesday Quarter-Final GamesApril 16, 2019
Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance of the UEFA Champions League came to a halt, for this season at least, when Ajax eliminated Juventus and the five-time winner thanks to a 2-1 win in Turin on Tuesday.
Goals from Donny van der Beek and Matthijs de Ligt gave Ajax a 3-2 aggregate win in the quarter-final, on a night when Lionel Messi destroyed Manchester United in the last eight's other tie.
Messi scored twice as Barca wrapped up a 4-0 aggregate win against the overmatched Red Devils.
For the first time since 2015, Cristiano Ronaldo will not win the Champions League. https://t.co/8vhyqGcLDX
Tuesday Scores
- Juventus 1-2 Ajax (Ajax win 3-2 on aggregate)
- Barcelona 3-0 Manchester United (Barca win 4-0 on aggregate)
Ajax will now face the winner of Tottenham Hotspur's second-leg tie with Manchester City on Wednesday. Meanwhile, Barca will meet the winner of Liverpool vs. Porto in the other semi-final.
Juve won't be joining them, but the Bianconeri appeared to be coasting through when Ronaldo added to his immense tally of goals at this level. His finish on 28 minutes was his second of the tie and gave the hosts the aggregate lead.
Fortunately for Ajax manager Erik ten Hag, his young stars have the resilience to match their natural talent. The Eredivisie side drew level six minutes after Ronaldo's goal when 21-year-old Van Der Beek found the net.
Ajax notched a winner seven minutes after the hour mark when De Ligt, 19, got his head to the ball amid a crowd in the box:
AJAX HAS NO FEAR 😱 The Dutch side leads and now Juve needs two 🤯 Watch the finish on #BRLive: https://t.co/fDvHTsJZ1G https://t.co/KexcgPT9S8
De Ligt's goal proved enough for Ajax to secure a remarkable result and maintain status as the bane of the Champions League elite this season.
❎ Real Madrid ❎ Juventus ⚪️🔴⚪️ Ajax = #UCL semi-finalists! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/SkcV0eDZQZ
The inexperienced but precocious nature of this Ajax squad is perfectly illustrated by how long the club has waited to reach the last four again:
Five of Ajax's starting XI vs Juventus were not born the last time they reached the Champions League semi-finals. UNREAL 😍 https://t.co/aBPva2bsLW
This may be new territory for De Ligt and Co. but it's familiar to four-time winner Messi. He was in imperious form against a United side still harbouring hopes of going through, despite losing 1-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford last week.
Those hopes were extinguished in the 30 minutes it took Messi to bag a brace. His first goal was a superb solo effort, while United goalkeeper David De Gea should get the assist for the second after failing to grab a tame, low shot.
De Gea and United might take heart from knowing they are far from the only representatives of the Premier League to feel Messi's wrath down the years:
👑Lionel Messi has scored more CL goals against English teams than any other player in the history of the competition, 2️⃣4️⃣ in 32 appearances 🔥 ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ v Arsenal ⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽⚽ v Man City ⚽⚽⚽⚽ v Man Utd ⚽⚽⚽ v Chelsea ⚽⚽ v Tottenham https://t.co/l9L8t0eeE8
Messi is still punishing English defences, and he's also still consistently scoring goals at alarming rates:
Lionel Messi has scored 45+ goals in eight seperate seasons as a professional. 2018/19 = 45 goals 2017/18 = 45 goals 2016/17 = 54 goals 2014/15 = 58 goals 2012/13 = 60 goals 2011/12 = 73 goals 2010/11 = 53 goals 2009/10 = 47 goals https://t.co/QV70upbzOm
While Messi can be counted on to remain Barca's attacking talisman, Philippe Coutinho has struggled since moving from Liverpool in January 2018. Obviously knowing when to pick his moments, the Brazil international playmaker thundered in the Blaugrana's third to add to United's misery.
Barcelona aren't as fluid in possession as they were when the club bossed this tournament during Messi's younger years. Even so, the magic of the No. 10 and his combination with fellow striker Luis Suarez means Barca will take some stopping in the last four.
