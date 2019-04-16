Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic Survives, Results, Updated Schedule

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Top-seeded Novak Djokovic survived a scare against Philipp Kohlschreiber during Tuesday's 2019 Monte Carlo Masters action, as he dropped a set in an error-filled performance.

The Serb avoided an early exit, unlike Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov, but he was far from his best against the 35-year-old veteran.

Here are some of the key scores from Tuesday's action:

(1) Novak Djokovic beats Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

Guido Pella beats (7) Maric Cilic: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1

(Q) Lorenzo Sonego beats (8) Karen Khachanov: 7-6 (4), 6-4

(WC) Felix Auger-Aliassime beats (Q) Juan Ignacio Londero: 7-5, 7-6 (5)

Taylor Fritz beats (PR) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: 6-4, 2-0

For the full results, visit the ATP's official website. The updated schedule can be found here.

Djokovic and Kohlschreiber served up an exciting and wild contest, perhaps best highlighted by this incredible statistic from the second set:

Kohlschreiber, who knocked Djokovic out at Indian Wells earlier this season, proved once again he can be an incredibly frustrating opponent to face. His great defensive work kept Djokovic on his toes throughout the match, and the Serb took his anger out on his racket after the German fired a shot right at the top seed:

Both players made numerous errors throughout the match. While that didn't result in high-quality tennis, it did bring plenty of drama. It was Djokovic who eventually improved enough in the decider to pull out the win, but he'll have to do far better if he wants to beat some of the other top players in the coming days.

Tuesday's action served up several upsets as multiple top seeds and big names dropped out of the tournament.

Tsonga walked off the court in the second set of his match against Fritz, courtesy of an injury, and Cilic continued his nightmare season in an upset loss against the in-form Pella:

Pella took his first major 250 Series title earlier this year in Brazil, and the Argentinian did a solid job of limiting mistakes on Tuesday before pushing the pace in the final set, losing just a single game.

Cilic's big serve couldn't save him in his first match in Monte Carlo, as he was second-best in the rallies throughout the contest.

He wasn't the only top seed who couldn't turn his poor 2019 season around in Monte Carlo, as Khachanov followed him out the exit door against qualifier Sonego:

Unlike Cilic, Khachanov had his moments in the loss, and he and Sonego combined for some excellent rallies:

The 23-year-old qualifier appeared a little more comfortable on the slow clay court, however, and found success in the big moments, saving an absurd seven of eight break chances in the first set. He didn't need a tiebreak in the second to book his first win over a top-15 player.