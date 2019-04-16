Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic Survives, Results, Updated Schedule

Monte Carlo Masters 2019: Novak Djokovic Survives, Results, Updated ScheduleApril 16, 2019
Top-seeded Novak Djokovic survived a scare against Philipp Kohlschreiber during Tuesday's 2019 Monte Carlo Masters action, as he dropped a set in an error-filled performance.
The Serb avoided an early exit, unlike Marin Cilic and Karen Khachanov, but he was far from his best against the 35-year-old veteran.
Here are some of the key scores from Tuesday's action:
(1) Novak Djokovic beats Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
Guido Pella beats (7) Maric Cilic: 6-3, 5-7, 6-1
(Q) Lorenzo Sonego beats (8) Karen Khachanov: 7-6 (4), 6-4
(WC) Felix Auger-Aliassime beats (Q) Juan Ignacio Londero: 7-5, 7-6 (5)
Taylor Fritz beats (PR) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga: 6-4, 2-0
For the full results, visit the ATP's official website. The updated schedule can be found here.
Djokovic and Kohlschreiber served up an exciting and wild contest, perhaps best highlighted by this incredible statistic from the second set:
Live Tennis @livetennis
Second set #Kohlschreiber! Crazy set of tennis, featuring seven straight breaks, and it's #Kohlschreiber who stumbles over the line, taking the set after a #Djokovic backhand error! Going the distance in Monte Carlo! 3-6 6-4. https://t.co/lFcCdj4Ta3
Kohlschreiber, who knocked Djokovic out at Indian Wells earlier this season, proved once again he can be an incredibly frustrating opponent to face. His great defensive work kept Djokovic on his toes throughout the match, and the Serb took his anger out on his racket after the German fired a shot right at the top seed:
Live Tennis @livetennis
All happening now! Forget about the passing shot; hit it straight at the man! Ouch! #Kohlschreiber rifles a backhand straight at #Djokovic's thigh- and eventually breaks in an eventful game. #Djokovic takes it out on his racket! 4-2, #Kohlschreiber leads. https://t.co/UD2UomKsVO
Both players made numerous errors throughout the match. While that didn't result in high-quality tennis, it did bring plenty of drama. It was Djokovic who eventually improved enough in the decider to pull out the win, but he'll have to do far better if he wants to beat some of the other top players in the coming days.
Tuesday's action served up several upsets as multiple top seeds and big names dropped out of the tournament.
Tsonga walked off the court in the second set of his match against Fritz, courtesy of an injury, and Cilic continued his nightmare season in an upset loss against the in-form Pella:
José Morgado @josemorgado
Cilic lost 5 of his last 6 matches. He is 4-5 in 2019 and will finish the week outside the ATP Race Top 80. Gosh.
Pella took his first major 250 Series title earlier this year in Brazil, and the Argentinian did a solid job of limiting mistakes on Tuesday before pushing the pace in the final set, losing just a single game.
Cilic's big serve couldn't save him in his first match in Monte Carlo, as he was second-best in the rallies throughout the contest.
He wasn't the only top seed who couldn't turn his poor 2019 season around in Monte Carlo, as Khachanov followed him out the exit door against qualifier Sonego:
Jake Davies @jakedavi5
Khachanov one game from falling to 5-8 for the season. Rough 2019 for him that's for sure.
Unlike Cilic, Khachanov had his moments in the loss, and he and Sonego combined for some excellent rallies:
Tennis TV @TennisTV
Lorenzo Sonego and Karen Khachanov getting the crowd on their feet! 👏👏 #RolexMCMasters https://t.co/agEoIj1wwF
The 23-year-old qualifier appeared a little more comfortable on the slow clay court, however, and found success in the big moments, saving an absurd seven of eight break chances in the first set. He didn't need a tiebreak in the second to book his first win over a top-15 player.
