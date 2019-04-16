Brad Miller on Indians Release: 'Obviously, They Don't Want the Best Guys'

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Brad Miller was the odd man out when the Cleveland Indians needed to clear a roster spot for two-time All-Star Jason Kipnis, who was returning from a calf injury, and the veteran utility man had some strong words on his way out of town.

After being designated for assignment Monday, Miller vented his frustration to reporters.

"They acknowledge that it wasn't fair," he said, per ESPN.com. "But I'm just a player. I go out there and play my hardest and play for the guys next to me. Obviously, they don't want the best guys up here. So I'm just trying to take it somewhere else and see what we've got."

Miller signed with Cleveland late in spring training as the team dealt with injuries to Kipnis and All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor. That addition seemed to go over well with Indians manager Terry Francona.

"Left-handed bat that has really actually done pretty good damage against right-handed pitching," Francona said at the time of the signing, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell. "At this late of stage of the spring, I thought the guys did a really good job of finding somebody that could help us. That's not an easy thing to do."

Miller made the Opening Day roster and started the season as the Tribe's starting second baseman. He hit .250/.325/.417 with one home run, three doubles and four RBI in 13 appearances.

At the time of his signing, Miller let it be known that he didn't expect this to be a temporary stop, noting that he passed up other opportunities to sign with the Indians.

While his numbers may not jump off the page, Miller was hardly the team's biggest issue on offense. Cleveland currently ranks last in the majors with a .196 average. Of starters, only first baseman Carlos Santana (.400) and outfielder Tyler Naquin (.268) had a higher average than Miller.

In fact, only four Indians players (who have made more than one appearance) are hitting above the Mendoza line.

Ultimately, though, it was a numbers game.

"When you get a left-handed-hitting second baseman (back), it doesn't really help you too much to have another one," Francona said on Monday, per The Athletic's Zack Meisel.

Miller's future is currently up in the air as he waits to see if the team finds a taker or if he will ultimately be given his release.

Regardless of what his future holds, there is no doubt he is disappointed to not be sticking around with the Tribe.

"I'm a player," Miller said, per ESPN.com. "I really enjoyed playing for Tito (Francona). That's why I'm frustrated. I want to be here. I like this group. It's a good team and I was hoping I'd be a part of it, but they have other plans. I think the writing was on the wall from the get-go. I just hope I can go somewhere else and get after it."