Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL Picks and PredictionsApril 16, 2019
Week 35 is the pivotal moment in the 2018-19 Premier League title race.
If Manchester City get through their back-to-back matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United with six points, they will be well on course to retain the championship.
The Sky Blues have had to play catch up with Liverpool recently as they have played a game fewer, and they go into the Easter period behind the Reds in the table:
However, while City will expect Liverpool to beat Cardiff City on Sunday, they will know that two victories of their own will establish them as the front-runners.
Here are the fixtures in full for Week 35, along with predicted scores:
Saturday, April 20
Manchester City 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur
Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham
Huddersfield Town 0-1 Watford
West Ham United 2-2 Leicester City
Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion
Newcastle United 1-1 Southampton
Sunday, April 21
Everton 1-2 Manchester United
Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace
Cardiff City 0-3 Liverpool
Monday, April 22
Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
Tuesday, April 23
Tottenham 2-0 Brighton
Watford 1-1 Southampton
Wednesday, April 24
Wolves 2-1 Arsenal
Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City
Liverpool could barely have asked for a more comfortable run-in to 2018-19. After Cardiff, they face already-relegated Huddersfield Town, then Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.
City manager Pep Guardiola will likely be assuming Liverpool take 12 points from those matches, so his side need 15 from their final five.
Given how impressive the Sky Blues have been over the last two seasons, it is far from beyond their capabilities.
However, Spurs and United pose a genuine threat to City's title hopes.
Tottenham have beaten them recently—1-0 in last week's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg—while the Red Devils delayed City's Premier League coronation last season with a 3-2 win at Old Trafford:
B/R Football @brfootball
53’ City 2-1 United 55’ City 2-2 United 69’ City 2-3 United https://t.co/9X2uiDymWS
United's fans have a dilemma on their hands. In an ideal world, they would not want to see either City or Liverpool win the league, but the Sky Blues retaining the title may be considered the lesser of two evils.
However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have to go for victory against City or risk missing out on the top four:
Rob Harris @RobHarris
United’s top 4 hopes on the line and will be needing the win - making Champions League more important to club than Liverpool ending drought https://t.co/k0GWEe3WZg
Motivation could be academic, though, as City look far superior to United, who are enduring a poor spell of form with just two unconvincing wins in their last six games.
Spurs pose arguably the biggest threat to City's title hopes after showing they have the ability to beat Guardiola's side.
The positive news for City is they look to have Kevin De Bruyne back to his best at the perfect moment:
Statman Dave @StatmanDave
Kevin De Bruyne’s game by numbers vs. Crystal Palace: 90% pass accuracy 23/27 final third passes 5/6 tackles won 5 ball recoveries 2 through balls 2 assists Looking sharp. 🎯🎯 https://t.co/r27COWOifY
With the Belgium international pulling the strings, City can beat any side in the Premier League.
Preparation and rotation will be the key for Guardiola at such a busy stage of the season, but if City can peak at the right moments, they will come out of Week 35 with one hand on the title.
