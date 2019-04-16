Premier League Week 35 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Week 35 is the pivotal moment in the 2018-19 Premier League title race.

If Manchester City get through their back-to-back matches against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United with six points, they will be well on course to retain the championship.

The Sky Blues have had to play catch up with Liverpool recently as they have played a game fewer, and they go into the Easter period behind the Reds in the table:

However, while City will expect Liverpool to beat Cardiff City on Sunday, they will know that two victories of their own will establish them as the front-runners.

Here are the fixtures in full for Week 35, along with predicted scores:

Saturday, April 20

Manchester City 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham

Huddersfield Town 0-1 Watford

West Ham United 2-2 Leicester City

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Newcastle United 1-1 Southampton

Sunday, April 21

Everton 1-2 Manchester United

Arsenal 3-1 Crystal Palace

Cardiff City 0-3 Liverpool

Monday, April 22

Chelsea 2-0 Burnley

Tuesday, April 23

Tottenham 2-0 Brighton

Watford 1-1 Southampton

Wednesday, April 24

Wolves 2-1 Arsenal

Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City

Liverpool could barely have asked for a more comfortable run-in to 2018-19. After Cardiff, they face already-relegated Huddersfield Town, then Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

City manager Pep Guardiola will likely be assuming Liverpool take 12 points from those matches, so his side need 15 from their final five.

Given how impressive the Sky Blues have been over the last two seasons, it is far from beyond their capabilities.

However, Spurs and United pose a genuine threat to City's title hopes.

Tottenham have beaten them recently—1-0 in last week's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg—while the Red Devils delayed City's Premier League coronation last season with a 3-2 win at Old Trafford:

United's fans have a dilemma on their hands. In an ideal world, they would not want to see either City or Liverpool win the league, but the Sky Blues retaining the title may be considered the lesser of two evils.

However, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side will have to go for victory against City or risk missing out on the top four:

Motivation could be academic, though, as City look far superior to United, who are enduring a poor spell of form with just two unconvincing wins in their last six games.

Spurs pose arguably the biggest threat to City's title hopes after showing they have the ability to beat Guardiola's side.

The positive news for City is they look to have Kevin De Bruyne back to his best at the perfect moment:

With the Belgium international pulling the strings, City can beat any side in the Premier League.

Preparation and rotation will be the key for Guardiola at such a busy stage of the season, but if City can peak at the right moments, they will come out of Week 35 with one hand on the title.