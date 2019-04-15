Jackie Robinson Day 2019: How Sports World Is Honoring MLB Icon

April 16, 2019

BOSTON, MA - APRIL 15: Members of the Boston Red Sox display the number 42 in recognition of Jackie Robinson Day during a game against the Baltimore Orioles on April 15, 2019 at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Jackie Robinson Day was celebrated around Major League Baseball on Monday, honoring the 72nd anniversary of the legendary player making his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.

As customary, every player around the league wore No. 42 during the 10 games to pay respect to the Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier:

The Los Angeles Dodgers adjusted the outfield grass to celebrate the franchise hero:

Meanwhile, online tributes were made celebrating Robinson as well as the many African American players who followed him, from Reggie Jackson, Hank Aaron and Ken Griffey Jr. to today's stars like Mookie Betts, Marcus Stroman and Adam Jones:

Many of these players also acknowledged Robinson on Twitter and the path he created:

Chicago White Sox outfielder Tim Anderson had an especially emotional message:

Although many wore apparel related to Robinson's time with the Dodgers, Bryce Harper went in another direction to honor the legend's time at UCLA:

Robinson retired in 1957, but his legacy continues to live on in the current generation.

