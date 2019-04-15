Jackie Robinson Day 2019: How Sports World Is Honoring MLB Icon

Jackie Robinson Day 2019: How Sports World Is Honoring MLB IconApril 16, 2019
Jackie Robinson Day was celebrated around Major League Baseball on Monday, honoring the 72nd anniversary of the legendary player making his debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
As customary, every player around the league wore No. 42 during the 10 games to pay respect to the Hall of Famer who broke the color barrier:
Philadelphia Phillies @Phillies
Tonight, we’re all 42. Thank you, Jackie. #Jackie42 https://t.co/Bb3GZ0IQ0G
Mike Trout @MikeTrout
It’s an honor and a privilege to wear 42 today. #JACKIE42 https://t.co/Ub2wwHxjbI
Milwaukee Brewers @Brewers
Today, everyone wears #42! It’s time to #PlayBall against the Cardinals on #JackieRobinsonDay. #ThisIsMyCrew https://t.co/Xa7Iw1OSmP
The Los Angeles Dodgers adjusted the outfield grass to celebrate the franchise hero:
Meanwhile, online tributes were made celebrating Robinson as well as the many African American players who followed him, from Reggie Jackson, Hank Aaron and Ken Griffey Jr. to today's stars like Mookie Betts, Marcus Stroman and Adam Jones:
UNINTERRUPTED @uninterrupted
Jackie Robinson was the original #MoreThanAnAthlete. Thank you for breaking barriers & inspiring future generations of the @MLB. #Jackie42 https://t.co/Mv8XoTDC2K
Many of these players also acknowledged Robinson on Twitter and the path he created:
CC Sabathia @CC_Sabathia
Jackie, thank you for everything you did and went through. You made it possible for me to live my ⚾️ dream! #JackieRobinsonDay #Jackie42 https://t.co/gKLKE7mc50
Aaron Hicks @AaronHicks31
Thank you for giving me the opportunity to play this game #JackieRobinson #42 👏🏾🙏🏾
Marcus Stroman @MStrooo6
Without you, I wouldn’t be in the position I’m in today. Forever grateful. Thank you Jackie! https://t.co/BprKNwezxs
Robinson Cano @RobinsonCano
You inspired me to play the game that I love. You broke every barrier to pave the way for generations to come. Thank you Jackie. My name, my number. Honoring you today and every day. #Jackie42 #JackieRobinsonDay https://t.co/uXv80xt1ZD
Kenley Jansen @kenleyjansen74
Thinking about my mentor and friend Newk today, teammates with Jackie. Thank you Newk, thank you #Jackie42 for paving the way for us today. 🙏🏾 @MLB https://t.co/fCDmXXNj6w
Tim Beckham @t_beckham1
Thank you for making it possible for us to play the game we love. #Jackie42 @MLB https://t.co/kvyDBUGkY8
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tim Anderson had an especially emotional message:
Although many wore apparel related to Robinson's time with the Dodgers, Bryce Harper went in another direction to honor the legend's time at UCLA:
Cut4 @Cut4
Bryce Harper pays tribute to Jackie Robinson with a UCLA themed sleeve, batting gloves & cleats. #Jackie42 https://t.co/9Dg15Goard
Robinson retired in 1957, but his legacy continues to live on in the current generation.
