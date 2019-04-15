La Liga Results 2019: Full Table and Scores After Final Week 32 Match

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's disappointing campaign continued on Monday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leganes at Butarque in La Liga.

Jonathan Silva's sweet strike gave the home side a shock lead on the stroke of half time. Karim Benzema struck the equaliser in the 50th minute, finishing at the second attempt following the game's best piece of quality from Luka Modric.

Earlier this weekend, a much-changed Barcelona team were held 0-0 at bottom club Huesca. Atletico Madrid's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo meant the gap at the top was cut to nine points with eight games remaining.

The standout clash of the weekend came in the Seville derby between Sevilla and Real Betis, with the former grabbing a 3-2 win to move into the top four ahead of Getafe.

Here is the table in full following Monday's action, a recap of Real Madrid's win and a reminder of what else transpired in Week 32.

La Liga Standings (Played, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 32, +50, 74

2. Atletico Madrid: 32, +26, 65

3. Real Madrid: 32, +18, 61

4. Sevilla: 32, +15, 52

5. Getafe: 32, +11, 51

6. Valencia: 32, +9, 49

7. Athletic Bilbao: 32, -1, 46

8. Alaves: 32, -7, 45

9. Real Betis: 32, -5, 43

10 Real Sociedad: 32, -1, 41

11. Leganes: 32, -4, 41

12. Espanyol: 32, -9, 41

13. Eibar: 32, -2, 40

14. Girona: 32, -11, 34

15. Villarreal: 32, -5, 33

16. Levante: 32, -14, 33

17. Celta Vigo: 32, -10, 32

18. Real Valladolid: 32, -19, 31

19. Rayo Vallecano: 32, -21, 27

20. Huesca: 32, -20, 25

Week 32 Results

Espanyol 2-1 Alaves

Huesca 0-0 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis

Real Valladolid 2-2 Getafe

Athletic Bilbao 3-2 Rayo Vallecano

Real Sociedad 1-1 Eibar

Girona 0-1 Villarreal

Valencia 3-1 Levante

Leganes 1-1 Real Madrid

Monday Recap

With nothing to play for for Real Madrid in this encounter, it was no shock to see the team operate without urgency early on. That made for a poor game for long spells.

Eventually, Leganes were able to up the ante before half time and edged ahead through Silva's excellent finish from the edge of the area, per Eleven Sports (UK only):

As relayed by The Spanish Football Podcast, it's been a long time since Leganes had scored a goal before the interval in La Liga:

Unfortunately for their supporters, the team emerged for the second half without the same focus that was on display before the interval, allowing Real Madrid to get back into the contest quickly.

Benzema was played in after some neat work from Modric and after seeing his first effort at goal stopped, the Frenchman bundled the ball home at the second attempt. As relayed by OptaJose, at the moment Benzema is taking on a lot of responsibility in the Madrid attack:

Following Benzema's goal, Madrid failed to make use of the momentum, as they were too sloppy in possession to apply any substantial pressure on the Leganes goal.

In the end, it was the hosts who came closest to winning the game, as Youssef En-Nesyri thought scored a second for Leganes when he finished beyond Keylor Navas seven minutes from time. However, he was rightly flagged offside.

Weekend Review

Given its reputation as one of La Liga's most thrilling fixtures, it was no shock to see the best of the weekend's action come from the clash between Sevilla and Real Betis.

The match was a back-and-forth affair, eventually settled by Franco Vazquez's goal. For Sevilla, not only was it a result that will earn them bragging rights over their local rivals, it ensured they finished the weekend in the top four, with Getafe dropping points the following day at Real Valladolid.

Spanish football journalist Colin Millar commented on what was a fabulous 90 minutes between the two Andalusian teams:

Sevilla are now a point ahead of Getafe, with the two teams scheduled to face one another next weekend. David Cartlidge said he's excited for that fixture:

The other big result came near the bottom, as Villarreal moved out of the relegation zone with a win over Girona.

Samuel Chukwueze, who has been the Yellow Submarine's standout man in a challenging campaign, fired home the only goal in the seventh minute, moving Villarreal up to 15th. Scouted Football summed up just how important the young forward has been:

Here's his goal:

Celta remain in trouble, as Atletico were able to secure a routine 2-0 win over the Galicians at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona were well below their best in their outing, allowing Huesca to secure a commendable point. Lionel Messi was not part of the Blaugrana squad, with Tuesday's UEFA Champions League showdown with Manchester United in mind.