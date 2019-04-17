The NFL's Best Breakout Candidates at Every Position in 2019

9 of 9

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

The 2019 season is more than likely going to be short on good news for the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are in the opening stages of a ground-up rebuild that may or may not involve tanking—depending on who you ask.

But even during what should be a dark season in Miami, there are going to be at least a few bright spots—including the play of safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick logged 80 total tackles and two sacks last year in 11 starts, moving all over the defensive backfield.

However, as Luis Sung reported for Dolphins Wire, the team plans to let Fitzpatrick stay in one spot this year in an effort to master that position.

"That's the unique thing about Minkah, he can do a lot of stuff. I think they have a position where he's going to be locked in, but I would rather have Coach Flores tell you guys that if that's what he wants to do," Grier said. "But I will say they really enjoy watching the film as we did, and I think he can still get better from what he was as a rookie and we're excited about his future."

We aren't sure what position that is yet exactly, although the early leader in the clubhouse is probably free safety. If that's indeed the case, then given the so-so linebackers in front of him, Fitzpatrick has a solid chance at topping those 80 stops.

And given his penchant for ball-hawking at Alabama, more than two picks is a safe bet, too.