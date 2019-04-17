Europa League 2019: QF Leg 2 Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Predictions

Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Following on from a thrilling set of quarter-final first-leg matches in the UEFA Europa League, the final four in the competition will be determined on Thursday in the return fixtures.

Arsenal will be seeking to finish the job against Napoli after a 2-0 win over the Serie A side left them in a strong position at the halfway point in the tie. Chelsea are also in command of their last-eight encounter, having won 1-0 at Slavia Prague.

The standout fixture a week ago came between Benfica and Eintracht Frankfurt; after a 4-2 win for the Portuguese team, more goals are expected in the second leg in Germany.

Meanwhile, Valencia will be expected to advance against fellow La Liga outfit Villarreal, having won the first leg 3-1 away from home.

Europa League, Quarter-Final Second Legs

Chelsea (1) vs. Slavia Prague (0)**

Eintracht Frankfurt (2) vs. Benfica (4)

Napoli (0) vs. Arsenal (2)*

Valencia (3) vs. Villarreal (1)***

Napoli vs. Arsenal

In the first leg of this high-profile tie, Arsenal were the dominant force and established a healthy two-goal lead against Napoli (U.S. only):

The manner in which the Gunners dominated the game came as a surprise, especially against an opponent that has so much attacking quality and a wily manager in the form of Carlo Ancelotti.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery, who has won the Europa League three times, got his tactics perfect on the night, with Aaron Ramsey especially impressive.

Per OptaPaolo, the Juventus-bound midfielder loves playing against Italian sides:

The manner in which Arsenal defended their lead will have also encouraged Emery, although the team will be in for a tougher evening in Naples.

Napoli may be two goals down, but the San Paolo Stadium will still be a hostile environment come kick-off on Thursday. While they didn't fire in the first leg, the likes of Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Jose Callejon will surely offer a more potent threat too.

After the first leg, Ancelotti said he expects a different game when the Gunners come to Italy:

Napoli are likely to be on top and the team will surely be set up to score an early goal, which would ignite the crowd and trigger nerves in the Arsenal side.

Nevertheless, Emery is a canny coach, and while his team may suffer defeat on the night, Arsenal have enough quality to net a vital away goal.

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 Arsenal

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Benfica

At the Estadio da Luz in the first leg of this contest, Benfica's Joao Felix cemented his reputation as one of the best young players in the game with a special performance (U.S. only):

While the 19-year-old has been spoken about a lot in a breakthrough campaign, the trio of goals represented a high point of a term that may yet get better.

Having inspired Benfica to a 4-2 win, Felix and his team are in a strong position to make it into the semi-finals of the competition.

Following on from the hat-trick against Frankfurt, the Portugal under-21 international continued his goalscoring run on Sunday, netting in the 4-2 triumph over Setubal:

The teenager also set up two goals, stringing together a couple of incredible games:

Despite having a deficit to make up, Frankfurt will believe they still have a chance of progressing.

In the first leg, they had Evan N'Dicka sent off after 20 minutes but still found the net through Luka Jovic and Goncalo Paciencia.

While Frankfurt are sure to pay special attention to Felix, Benfica will be wary of 21-year-old Jovic, who is on loan at the Bundesliga side from the Lisbon giants.

Ahead of the previous match, WhoScored.com looked at how the two rising stars compared:

More goals are surely on the cards here, and with the home supporters behind them, Frankfurt have it in them to recover from a tough first leg.

Prediction: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Benfica