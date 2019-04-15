Report: Tyreek Hill to Attend Chiefs Offseason Program amid Police Investigation

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 15, 2019

AFC wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 in action against the NFC during the NFL Pro Bowl football game, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, FL. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill is reportedly planning to attend the team's offseason training program despite police investigating an alleged battery at his home last month.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the news, noting Hill's "NFL status remains unchanged."

Hill's home is currently listed in a March 14 police report of an alleged battery of a juvenile, according to Robert A. Cronkleton, Laura Bauer, Brooke Pryor and Steve Vockrodt of the Kansas City Star. His fiancee, Crystal Espinal, is listed as "others involved" in the case.

It's the second time police have responded to an occurrence at Hill's home this offseason. A police report from March 5 listed Hill and Espinal as "others involved" in an investigation into child abuse or neglect. The Star reported Espinal has contacted police regarding alleged abuse of the couple's 3-year-old son that resulted in a broken arm.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

