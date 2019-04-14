Masters 2019: Leaderboard Scores, Analysis, Highlights from Tiger Woods' Win

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For the first time since 2008, Tiger Woods is a major champion. Woods earned the fifth green jacket of his illustrious career, winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.

Woods finished at 13 under under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

With 15 major titles, Woods trails Jack Nicklaus by three for a share of the all-time record, while he's one behind Nicklaus for the most Masters wins.

