Masters 2019: Leaderboard Scores, Analysis, Highlights from Tiger Woods' Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 14, 2019

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 14: Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the ninth hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 14, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

For the first time since 2008, Tiger Woods is a major champion. Woods earned the fifth green jacket of his illustrious career, winning the 2019 Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia.   

Woods finished at 13 under under for the tournament, one shot ahead of Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

With 15 major titles, Woods trails Jack Nicklaus by three for a share of the all-time record, while he's one behind Nicklaus for the most Masters wins.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨

    😱 3,955 days since his last Major 🏆 15th Major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005

    Golf logo
    Golf

    🚨 Tiger Wins the Masters 🚨

    😱 3,955 days since his last Major 🏆 15th Major of his career 📆 First Masters since 2005

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Watch Tiger, Featured Group Here 👉

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Watch Tiger, Featured Group Here 👉

    CBSSports.com
    via CBSSports.com

    Rory Shoots Best Round at 2019 Masters, Finishes -5

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Rory Shoots Best Round at 2019 Masters, Finishes -5

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Spieth (-5) Rebounds in Masters Final Round

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Spieth (-5) Rebounds in Masters Final Round

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report