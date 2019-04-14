Masters Payout 2019: Overview of Final Prize Money Payouts from Augusta

Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Tiger Woods is once again atop the golf world.

The 43-year-old finished 13 under par at the 2019 Masters Tournament, winning his fifth career green jacket. Woods became the second-oldest champion in Masters history and broke the record for longest span between victories.

Woods sealed his emotional win on the 18th hole, tapping in a two-foot putt before unleashing a patented roar.

But that story is available in hundreds of other places; dozens of players received a hefty check for their performance.

Exemptions for future major tournaments also accompany that payday. The 2019 Masters had a total purse of $11.5 million, and the winner earned more than $2 million for the first time in the event's history. Woods will net $2.07 million for the victory.

2019 Masters Payouts

Top 10 (Including Ties)

1. Tiger Woods: $2.07 million

T-2. Dustin Johnson: $858,667

T-2. Brooks Koepka: $858,667

T-2. Xander Schauffele: $858,667

T-5. Jason Day: $403,938

T-5. Tony Finau: $403,938

T-5. Francesco Molinari: $403,938

T-5. Webb Simpson: $403,938

T-9. Patrick Cantlay: $310,500

T-9. Rickie Fowler: $310,500

T-9. Jon Rahm: $310,500

Full list of payouts available on Golf News Net.

Woods took control of the tournament with a sensational four-hole stretch on the back nine. Then-leader Francesco Molinari found the water on No. 12 and double-bogeyed the hole, while Woods dropped in a par. He then birdied the 13th, 15th and 16th holes.

Fourteen years after his dramatic chip-in on the par-three 16th, Tiger nearly aced the hole Sunday to set up his triumph.

As that surge happened, Patrick Cantlay―who temporarily held the outright lead after an eagle on 15―had a bogey on 16 and 17 to fall out of contention. The 27-year-old still earned $310,500 for his ninth-place finish alongside Rickie Fowler and Jon Rahm.

Dustin Johnson earned himself more than a half-million dollars thanks to an impressive charge on the back nine. He knocked home four birdies, improving to 12 under par. The payout difference between 12-under and eight-under was $633,237.

Johnson was the first to enter the clubhouse with that score, which Xander Schauffele equaled. Brooks Koepka had a terrific chance to birdie 18 but settled for a par and $858,667 payday.

Jason Day, Tony Finau, Molinari and Webb Simpson rounded out the top-10 finishers, taking home more than $400,000 apiece.

