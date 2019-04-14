NFL Mock Draft 2019: Latest Projections for Highly Sought-After Prospects

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The 2019 NFL draft is rather straightforward about its strengths and the high-upside prospects every team would love a shot at.

In a way, it is simple: the class is a defensive-minded affair, to the point high-quality offensive weapons and linemen could fall down the board farther than usual.

Not everything about the class is simple, of course. There is the major speculation about the first overall pick (which is coincidentally good for fan interest and ratings) and quarterback as a whole is so-so—which hasn't stopped the position from surprising in the past.

With the talents supreme and teams capable of unthinkable gambles and moves, the 2019 draft should provide plenty of entertainment again while also reshaping the league.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

8. Detroit Lions: Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin White, LB, LSU

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

16. Carolina Panthers: N'Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

17. New York Giants (via Cleveland Browns): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

19. Tennessee Titans: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deionte Thompson, S, Alabama

22. Baltimore Ravens: A.J. Brown, WR, Ole Miss

23. Houston Texans: Garrett Bradbury, OL, NC State

24. Oakland Raiders (via Chicago Bears): D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

27. Oakland Raiders (via Dallas Cowboys): Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

30. Green Bay Packers (via New Orleans Saints): Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

31. Los Angeles Rams: Nasir Adderley, S, Delaware

32. New England Patriots: Jace Sternberger, TE, Texas A&M

2. San Francisco 49ers: Josh Allen, DE/OLB, Kentucky

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Sometimes it is hard to imagine why Josh Allen isn't often brought up as a candidate for the first overall pick.

After all, the Kentucky product is a 6'5", 262-pound disruptor who has a nice array of pass-rushing moves but has also already shown the ability to drop back into coverage well.

Granted, Allen has to hand-fight with linemen like Nick Bosa and quarterback hype. But that combination of traits from a versatile edge piece don't come around often, nor do they flash well during SEC play.

David Carr of NFL.com hit the proverbial nail on the head while throwing out an interesting comparison:

"Kentucky's Josh Allen is the best pass rusher in this class because he gets to the quarterback in critical moments, whether it's during a play on third down, in the red zone or down the stretch in the fourth quarter. The explosive defender compares to Denver's Von Miller in the way that he can cause a disruption on any given play, and how he can put a game away with a batted down pass or strip. Allen's a closer-type player that every NFL team is trying to get."

This is a long way of saying the San Francisco 49ers won't be able to pass on this sort of upside if Allen truly isn't the first player off the board.

Those 49ers went out and paid up for Kwon Alexander to help ease the pain of losing Reuben Foster. The front office also added Dee Ford. Throwing Allen into the equation too helps the 49ers inch closer to boasting one of the league's most disruptive defensive fronts, which would be a nice complement to an offense starting to spread its wings, too.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Given all the hype around quarterbacks and defenders, it is easy to forget about a high-upside tight end like Noah Fant out of Iowa.

But NFL teams won't forget.

A 6'4", 249-pound tight end who habitually made plays down the field for his offense isn't flying under the radar for NFL teams. Fant put up 18 touchdowns over his last two collegiate seasons on all of 69 catches and has since had a solid path to the draft.

Rotoworld's Hayden Winks provided some interesting perspective on Fant's status:

Fant is receiving interest from teams such as the New York Jets, owners of the third pick, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

In the mock above, Fant makes it to seventh overall, where the Jacksonville Jaguars should be more than content to add his talents to what they hope is a blossoming roster.

After all, dishing a contract worth potentially more than $100 million to Nick Foles means investing in his success. Fant, even if he can't play every down yet because of his run-blocking limitations, is a big step in the right direction.

9. Buffalo Bills: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Offensive linemen have managed to go overlooked this year for understandable reasons, though the NFL itself isn't going to undervalue their importance.

Jawaan Taylor is a good example of this. He's a 6'5", 312-pound tackle prospect who excelled in the SEC before a strong pre-draft performance of his own. The on-film outlook and the rest have combined for some positive projections for Taylor:

Not hard to see why—most teams need a surefire upgrade at offensive tackle and Taylor can indeed be that at right tackle for most teams.

In the above mock, the Buffalo Bills are the team to end Taylor's brief slide, grabbing him and throwing him right into the fray at right tackle.

Fray, because adding offensive linemen and letting them fight it out has been the theme for Buffalo's offseason. Mitch Morse, Ty Nsekhe and others are contenders to start or in the latter's case, serve as a backup at multiple spots.

Impressively, Taylor would arrive and likely earn a starting spot right away. He's part of a bigger plan to make sure Josh Allen succeeds under center and, barring something catastrophic, would play a large role in whether Allen has the optimal developmental environment.