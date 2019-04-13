Rhys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto Open to New Contracts with Phillies Amid Hot Start

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

The new-look Philadelphia Phillies have meshed so well to start this season that two of their stars would be open to signing extensions.

Per NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury, catcher J.T. Realmuto and first baseman Rhys Hoskins said they would be happy to get new deals from the team.

"Absolutely," Realmuto said. "I love the city so far. I love the team. The organization has been great to me. Definitely something I could see in the future."

Hoskins noted "of course I'd be open to it. I'd love to be here as long as they'll have me."

The Phillies don't have to feel a sense of urgency to get deals done with either player. Realmuto is under team control through 2020. Hoskins isn't even eligible for salary arbitration until 2021 and can't become a free agent until after 2023.

One thing the Phillies do have is money to spend. They only have $108.7 million in guaranteed salaries next season, per Baseball Reference.

Philadelphia's front office acted aggressively this offseason to end the franchise's eight-year playoff drought. Realmuto and Jean Segura were acquired in separate trades. Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and David Robertson were signed as free agents.

Those acquisitions have the Phillies off to an 8-4 start in 2019.