NFL Draft 2019: Latest Mock Draft and Highlighting Riskiest Mid-1st-Round Picks

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The teams picking in the middle of the first round of the 2019 NFL draft aren't in desperate need of rookies to make immediate impacts, unlike the franchises at the top of the selection order.

Since that is the case, some teams are able to take more risks with their first-round selections and not have such a pick set back the franchise by a few years.

The sides eliminated early in the postseason and those that just missed out on the playoffs have depth at a handful of positions and are in shape to take risks because of the pieces already on the roster.

When April 25 rolls around, there will be some prospects who slide down the draft order because certain front offices will deem them as too risky, but they won't fall out of the first 32 picks because of franchises willing to take risks.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Riskiest Mid-1st Round Picks

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

D.K. Metcalf is going to be selected in the first round because of the athleticism he displayed at the combine.

Metcalf's ability to sprint down the field and create long gains will intrigue the handful of teams in need of an upgrade at wide receiver.

Pro Football Focus ranked Metcalf as its top receiver and noted his physical qualities, not his numbers at Ole Miss, as the reason why.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

If a quarterback prospect is unavailable for the Washington Redskins at No. 15, they would be wise to go after a target for Case Keenum or Alex Smith, if he returns from his injury in 2019.

There are a few other intriguing landing spots for Metcalf, including the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts.

NFL.com's Gil Brandt believes Metcalf would be a solid big-play threat for Andrew Luck and the Colts to utilize.

However, Metcalf didn't put up impressive numbers during his time at Ole Miss, as he recorded 67 receptions for 1,228 yards over three seasons.

Some teams will balk at Metcalf because of his lack of production and injury history. He sat out the second half the 2018 college football season with an injured neck.

But because he tested so well at the combine, some outfits will be lining up for the wideout's services at some point in the first round.

With plenty of teams in need of bolstering their wide receiver depth chart, Metcalf will be one of a few players at that position taken off the board in the middle of the first round.

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

Unlike Metcalf, Marquise Brown comes into the NFL draft with an impressive collection of numbers from his time at Oklahoma.

The two-time 1,000-yard receiver is attracting plenty of first-round attention, but he missed the combine because of a foot injury he suffered at the end of the college football season.

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

According to Ian Rapaport of NFL Network, Brown received a positive review of his injured foot during a combine re-check Wednesday.

The update is a positive sign for Brown—and for teams like the Colts, Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, who are expected to be interested in selecting wide receivers with their first-round picks.

Since every little detail is taken into account when making picks, especially in the first round, Brown could fall because of any lingering concerns about his foot.

The last thing a team wants is to use a first-round selection on a player with any recent injury issues, and that could lead to a few wide receivers going off the board before Brown lands in the final third of the opening round.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.