EPL Table: 2019 Standings After Saturday's Week 34 Results and Top Scorers

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Manchester United's Paul Pogba fired his way up the Premier League's top scorers' rankings on Saturday, bagging a brace against West Ham United to move into a tie for ninth place with 13 goals.

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero remains the leader on 19 goals, one ahead of Liverpool's Mohamed Salah. Both those teams will be in action on Saturday.

Lucas Moura bagged a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in the win over Huddersfield Town, while five different scorers gave Bournemouth a huge win over Brighton & Hove Albion. Here are Saturday's full results:

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Bournemouth

Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 2-0 Everton

Southampton 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 33, 25, +55, 82

2. Manchester City: 32, 26, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 33, 22, +30, 67

4. Chelsea: 33, 20, +23, 66

5. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64

6. Arsenal: 32, 19, +25, 63

7. Leicester City: 34, 14, +1, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 33, 13, -1, 47

9. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46

10. Watford: 32, 13, 0, 46

11. West Ham United: 34, 12, -10, 42

12. Bournemouth: 34, 12, -12, 41

13. Crystal Palace: 33, 11, -4, 39

14. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39

15. Newcastle United: 34, 10, -11, 38

16. Southampton: 33, 9, -15, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 32, 9, -19, 33

18. Cardiff City: 33, 8, -35, 28

19. Fulham: 34, 5, -44, 20

20. Huddersfield Town: 34, 3, -48, 14

Top Scorers (Player, Team, Goals)

Sergio Aguero, Manchester City, 19

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool, 18

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal, 17

Sadio Mane, Liverpool, 17

Harry Kane, Spurs, 17

Spurs needed someone to step up after Kane suffered an injury in the 1-0 UEFA Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday, and Moura did so in a big way, bagging three goals.

Victor Wanyama had opened the scoring, but the match turned into the Moura show after that, as Spurs cruised to the win and third place in the standings.

Bleacher Report's Sam Tighe felt the former Paris Saint-Germain man delivered the perfect audition to start in Wednesday's return leg against City:

His movement could be a big factor at the Etihad Stadium, where the Citizens are expected to take control as they try to cancel out a one-goal deficit. A combination of Moura and Heung-Min Son could be deadly on the counter.

United badly needed a win after dropping two of their last three Premier League outings, and two penalties from Pogba secured the three points in what was an otherwise drab performance against West Ham.

The scorer admitted the Red Devils got a little lucky after the contest:

United had just four shots on target in total—the same number as their visitors—and Felipe Anderson wiped out their first-half advantage after an error from David De Gea. The goalkeeper more than made up for it with several good saves, however, and Pogba's second penalty 10 minutes from time decided the contest.

A brace from Nathan Redmond helped Southampton take a big step toward safety over Wolves, while Brighton suffered an embarrassing 5-0 loss at home to Bournemouth, who eased to victory with goals from five different scorers.

Among them were Ryan Fraser and Callum Wilson, and Wilson's assist on Fraser's goal was a landmark for the duo:

The Seagulls ended the match with 10 men, as Anthony Knockaert added to their trouble by getting a straight red card. The Match of the Day analysts were perplexed by his challenge:

But Cardiff were unable to take advantage of Brighton's plight and eat into the gap to safety, losing 2-0 at Burnley thanks to goals from Chris Wood.

On Tuesday, Brighton host Cardiff in a vital clash for both sides' survival hopes. Both will go into the game having suffered three consecutive league defeats.