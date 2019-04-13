La Liga Results 2019: Scores and Updated Table After Saturday's Week 32 Matches

Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Atletico Madrid closed the gap on leaders Barcelona to nine points after beating Celta Vigo 2-0 at home in La Liga on Saturday.

Barca had earlier missed the chance to go 14 points clear after being held to a goalless draw by bottom side Huesca. The Blaugrana might have regretted resting Lionel Messi ahead of UEFA Champions League action against Manchester United on Tuesday.

While Barca faltered, Sevilla entered the top four after a narrow win over Real Betis in a dramatic derby. Earlier, Espanyol started the day by moving into the top 10 thanks to beating Alaves at home.

Saturday Scores

Espanyol 2-1 Alaves

Huesca 0-0 Barcelona

Atletico Madrid 2-0 Celta Vigo

Sevilla 3-2 Real Betis

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Barcelona: 32, 22, +50, 74

2. Atletico Madrid: 32, 19, +26, 65

3. Real Madrid: 31, 19, +18, 60

4. Sevilla: 32, 15, +15, 52

5. Getafe: 31, 13, +11, 50

6. Valencia: 31, 10, +7, 46

7. Alaves: 32, 12, -7, 45

8. Athletic Bilbao: 31, 10, -2, 43

9. Real Betis: 32, 12, -5, 43

10. Espanyol: 32, 11, -9, 41

11. Real Sociedad: 31, 10, -1, 40

12. Leganes: 31, 10, -4, 40

13. Eibar: 31, 9, -2, 39

14. Girona: 31, 8, -10, 34

15. Levante: 31, 8, -12, 33

16. Celta Vigo: 32, 8, -10, 32

17. Real Valladolid: 31, 7, -19, 30

18. Villarreal: 31, 6, -6, 30

19. Rayo Vallecano: 31, 7, -20, 27

20. Huesca: 32, 5, -20, 25

Goals from Antoine Griezmann and Alvaro Morata proved enough for Atleti to see off Celta. Griezmann was the star as he swept in a breathtaking free-kick three minutes before the break.

The Frenchman later turned provider when he played in Morata in the second half. Morata took his goal brilliantly, a sign of the returning confidence motivating the Spaniard since he ditched Chelsea for a return to Madrid in the January transfer window.

Griezmann's star turn was in sharp contrast to the stale attacking display Barca's reshuffled squad produced in Huesca. Messi was rested, while Luis Suarez served a suspension, and the Blaugrana mustered little in the final third without their star strikers.

While Ousmane Dembele toiled without reward up top, a midfield led by Arturo Vidal struggled to make incisive use of possession. It didn't help Barca minds were elsewhere:

If there was a bright spot for manager Ernesto Valverde, it came from the performances of two youngsters. Playmaker Riqui Puig caught the eye thanks to his artful passing and industrious running.

The 19-year-old graduate of La Masia showed off his vision and flair as he created an early chance for Dembele with an astute, defence-splitting pass.

Meanwhile, defender Jean-Clair Todibo, 19, stood out on his debut:

Barca remain firm favourites to retain the title, but dropping points against a side expected to be relegated is the kind of slip-up likely to give Atletico renewed hope of defying the odds and producing the seemingly impossible.

Sevilla won't figure in the mix for the title, but the club looks well-positioned to finish in the top four after turning on the style against local rivals. Pablo Sarabia's cross found Munir for the opener at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, before in-form Giovani Lo Celso answered for Betis.

Paris Saint-Germain loanee Lo Celso bagged a brace when Betis beat Villarreal last time out. His performances and growing confidence owe a lot to the progressive tactics of manager Quique Setien.

The latter is usually known for the stylish game he instructs his teams to play, but it was Sevilla who produced the most attractive moves of the match. None was better than the multi-pass exchange leading to Sarabia putting the hosts back in front just before the hour mark:

Franco Vazquez added Sevilla's third four minutes later after being played in by Ever Banega, as the home side's key players continued to click in the final third.

Fortunately, there was still time for one more terrific goal. It came courtesy of Cristian Tello, who swept in a free-kick to bring Betis within a goal of earning a point.

Betis couldn't salvage a point in the end, but both teams had still produced an instant classic that served as a credit to their enterprising tactics.

By contrast, Espanyol needed a stubborn rearguard action to preserve a lead over Alaves. Adria Pedrosa found the net before an own goal from Victor Laguardia made it 2-0 Espanyol.

Jonathan Calleri hit back for Alaves, but the visitors couldn't break down a well-drilled defence and ultimately lost ground in the race for a top-four finish.