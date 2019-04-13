EPL Results: Saturday's Week 34 Scores, Updated 2019 Premier League Table

Michael Regan/Getty Images

Manchester United leapfrogged Arsenal into fifth after overcoming West Ham United thanks to a pair of penalties from Paul Pogba in the Premier League on Saturday.

United weren't the only movers, as Tottenham Hotspur went back above Chelsea and into third after putting four past relegated Huddersfield Town earlier in the day.

There was also movement away from the battle for top-four places. Brighton & Hove Albion were plunged into the scrap to avoid relegation after shipping five against Bournemouth on home soil.

Southampton are nearer to safety after a 3-1 home win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. By contrast, Cardiff City remain in the most trouble after losing to Burnley.

Saturday Scores

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Huddersfield Town

Brighton & Hove Albion 0-5 Bournemouth

Burnley 2-0 Cardiff City

2-0 Cardiff City Fulham 2-0 Everton

2-0 Southampton 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester United 2-1 West Ham United

Standings (Played, Won, Goal Difference and Points)

1. Liverpool: 33, 25, +55, 82

2. Manchester City: 32, 26, +62, 80

3. Tottenham Hotspur: 33, 22, +30, 67

4. Chelsea: 33, 20, +23, 66

5. Manchester United: 33, 19, +19, 64

6. Arsenal: 32, 19, +25, 63

7. Leicester City: 34, 14, +1, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 33, 13, -1, 47

9. Everton: 34, 13, +2, 46

10. Watford: 32, 13, 0, 46

11. West Ham United: 34, 12, -10, 42

12. Bournemouth: 34, 12, -12, 41

13. Crystal Palace: 33, 11, -4, 39

14. Burnley: 34, 11, -18, 39

15. Newcastle United: 34, 10, -11, 38

16. Southampton: 33, 9, -15, 36

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 32, 9, -19, 33

18. Cardiff City: 33, 8, -35, 28

19. Fulham: 34, 5, -44, 20

20. Huddersfield Town: 34, 3, -48, 14

Fortune favoured United when Felipe Anderson had a goal ruled out by the linesman's flag in the 10th minute despite appearing to be onside. Nine minutes later, the hosts were awarded a penalty when Robert Snodgrass and Juan Mata collided in the box.

The decision seemed harsh, but Pogba made no mistake from 12 yards:

To their credit, the Hammers stayed in the game, enjoying plenty of possession and manufacturing several promising chances. They didn't take one until Anderson prodded in four minutes after the restart to expose United's ongoing frailty at the back:

West Ham bossed proceedings after the equaliser, with substitute Michail Antonio cracking a shot off the bar before drawing David De Gea into a world-class save when he clawed away a header from close range.

United needed another penalty to get out of trouble, and it came when Ryan Fredericks felled Anthony Martial in the box with 10 minutes remaining. Pogba swept his shot past Lukasz Fabianski to double his tally.

Earlier, Spurs didn't miss injured striker Harry Kane because Lucas Moura carried the attacking load admirably. The Brazilian winger tormented Huddersfield with his pace and perceptive movement en route to an eye-catching hat-trick.

Those goals padded an early finish from Victor Wanyama as Spurs proved they have a squad strong enough to not only survive but thrive without Kane's services. Said depth will prove key to Tottenham retaining their status as a Champions League club.

Later, the Cherries were at their free-flowing best against the Seagulls, routinely unlocking a bewildered Brighton defence thanks to the match-winning flair of Ryan Fraser.

The Scot helped himself to a goal and teed up Callum Wilson for Bournemouth's fourth. It was a case of returning the favour after Wilson had earlier played Fraser in to find the net.

Junior Stanislas netted the fifth in stoppage time as any hint of Brighton resolve disappeared. The Seagulls were 2-0 down before Anthony Knockaert was sent off for lunging into Adam Smith in the 68th minute.

A Nathan Redmond double helped Southampton see off Wolves and inch closer to safety. Redmond opened the scoring after just two minutes at St Mary's before Willy Boly headed the visitors level.

The stalemate lasted barely 120 seconds before Redmond nipped in to complete his brace. A Shane Long goal 19 minutes from time made the points safe for the resurgent Saints.

Burnley also had an in-form attacker to thank for earning all three points after Chris Wood got his name on the scoresheet twice at Turf Moor.

Things could have been different were it not for a change of heart from referee Mike Dean. Cardiff were already trailing to Wood's 31st-minute header when referee Mike Dean awarded the Bluebirds a penalty shortly after half-time. Yet Dean soon changed his mind, judging Clarets centre-back Ben Mee's apparent handball was unworthy of a spot-kick.

In the day's other game, goals from Tom Cairney and Ryan Babel helped Fulham salvage some pride against inconsistent Everton at Craven Cottage. Fulham are already down, but the presence of players as talented as Cairney gives the Cottagers a chance to rebound quickly.