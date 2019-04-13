NFL Mock Draft 2019: Projections for Most Hyped 1st-Round Prospects

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The whirlwind that is the final few weeks before the 2019 NFL draft is in full effect.

Every day produces a new destination on pre-draft tours for the top prospects in the draft class.

Although some franchises may not appear to have a chance of selecting Kyler Murray, Quinnen Williams or other projected top-five picks at the moment, many are doing their due diligence just in case the unexpected occurs April 25.

2019 NFL 1st-Round Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

4. Oakland Raiders: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Jonah Williams, OT, Alabama

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Cody Ford, OG, Oklahoma

12. Green Bay Packers: Rashan Gary, EDGE, Michigan

13. Miami Dolphins: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

14. Atlanta Falcons: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

15. Washington Redskins: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Ole Miss

16. Carolina Panthers: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Clemson

19. Tennessee Titans: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

22. Baltimore Ravens: Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

23. Houston Texans: Greg Little, OT, Ole Miss

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Garrett Bradbury, C, NC State

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

31. Los Angeles Rams: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

32. New England Patriots: Daniel Jones, QB, Duke

Most-Hyped Prospects

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

After spending time with the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders recently, Murray moved on to a meeting with the New York Giants.

ESPN.com's Adam Schefter caught a snap of Murray's Instagram story with the Giants facility in the background.

Based on most mock drafts, the Giants would miss out on Murray if they stay at No. 6, and Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins is the better option if they want to pick a quarterback in that position.

Alonzo Adams/Associated Press

But there is an outside possibility the Giants will make an attempt to move up by way of a trade.

If Arizona decides to keep 2018 first-rounder Josh Rosen at quarterback, the Giants could make an intriguing offer to either the Cardinals at No. 1 or the San Francisco 49ers at No. 2 by trading both of their first-round selections (Nos. 6 and 17).

The first-round pick obtained by the Giants in the deal with Cleveland for Odell Beckham Jr. could go a long way in determining which direction their draft goes in.

The Giants could trade up for Murray if they believe he is the successor to Eli Manning, but all of the time put into meetings and research by the Giants and other teams will be all for naught if the Cardinals want Murray.

Murray looks like a natural fit in new Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's offensive system, but the Heisman Trophy winner's destination is not 100 percent guaranteed because of Rosen.

If the Cardinals believe Rosen can operate well in Kingsbury's system, or if they fail to get the proper return for him on the trade market, they could put faith in Rosen, improve on defense by taking either Nick Bosa, Josh Allen or Quinnen Williams and let the rest of the quarterback-hungry teams trade up in the Murray sweepstakes.

Prediction: Murray goes to Arizona at No. 1

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

It is hard to believe a defensive behemoth like Quinnen Williams isn't occupying more of the pre-draft spotlight.

The defensive tackle out of Alabama has taken a seat behind Murray, Bosa and Allen in the buildup to the draft, but he could be the top player selected in less than two weeks.

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Although the Cardinals have been linked with Murray, they are one of many teams in the top 10 in need of defensive upgrades.

In eyes of CBS Sports' Pete Prisco, the Cardinals should pass on Murray and select Williams at No. 1.

Williams also recently moved up to No. 1 past Bosa on the big board of Bleacher Report's Matt Miller.

Because he is still just 21 and has yet to reach his potential, Williams is an intriguing prospect, and he could be the top selection if Arizona opts to stay away from Murray.

But if Murray goes No. 1 and Bosa lands with the 49ers at No. 2, Williams could fall to the New York Jets, who already made significant upgrades on the defensive side of the ball.

Adding Williams to the Jets defense would help them make waves in the AFC East during Adam Gase's first season in charge.

Prediction: Williams goes to New York Jets at No. 3.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.