2019 NFL Mock Draft: Predictions for Mid First-Round Prospects

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

With the 2019 NFL draft commencing on April 25, the identity of the first overall pick still remains a bit of a mystery.

The Arizona Cardinals don't need to take a quarterback because they selected Josh Rosen in the first round of last year's draft. However, they're at least letting the impression that they could take Oklahoma's Kyler Murray linger.

Regardless of what the Cardinals actually do, Murray is likely to go within the first few selections. So are blue-chip defensive prospects like Ohio State's Nick Bosa and Alabama's Quinnen Williams. Teams picking in the middle of Round 1 aren't going to sniff them barring a trade up.

However, this doesn't mean that teams picking outside the top 10 won't land potential franchise cornerstones—or even a potential franchise quarterback. There are some gems to be found in the middle of Round 1 this year. We'll examine some of the top ones here, along with a complete look at how Round 1 might unfold.

2019 NFL Mock Draft

1. Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

2. San Francisco 49ers: Nick Bosa, EDGE, Ohio State

3. New York Jets: Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

4. Oakland Raiders: Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Devin White, LB, LSU

6. New York Giants: D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

7. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jawaan Taylor, OT, Florida

8. Detroit Lions: Montez Sweat, EDGE, Mississippi State

9. Buffalo Bills: Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

10. Denver Broncos: Drew Lock, QB, Missouri

11. Cincinnati Bengals: Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

12. Green Bay Packers: T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

13. Miami Dolphins: Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

14. Atlanta Falcons: Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

15. Washington Redskins: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

16. Carolina Panthers: Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

17. New York Giants (from Cleveland): Clelin Ferrell, EDGE, Florida State

18. Minnesota Vikings: Jonah Williams, OL, Alabama

19. Tennessee Titans: Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

21. Seattle Seahawks: Brian Burns, EDGE, Florida State

22. Baltimore Ravens: Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State

23. Houston Texans: Cody Ford, G, Oklahoma

24. Oakland Raiders (from Chicago): Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia

25. Philadelphia Eagles: Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

26. Indianapolis Colts: Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

27. Oakland Raiders (from Dallas): Dalton Risner, OT, Kansas State

28. Los Angeles Chargers: Rock Ya-Sin, CB, Temple

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jaylon Ferguson, EDGE, Louisiana Tech

30. Green Bay Packers (from New Orleans): A.J. Brown, WR, Mississippi

31. Los Angeles Rams: Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

32. New England Patriots: Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Michigan's Rashan Gary could fall into the middle of the first round for a couple of reasons. He's was more of a traditional defensive end than a true edge-rusher with the Wolverines. In a world where every defense wants its own version of Khalil Mack, traditional defensive ends aren't as coveted at the top of the draft.

Gary's production at Michigan didn't exactly match his physical skill set either. Gary has the tools to be a truly disruptive presence, but impact plays came at an inconsistent pace—he had just 7.5 tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks in nine games in 2018.

However, Gary has a tremendous amount of upside and may still have his best football ahead of him.

"He has elite potential if a defensive coordinator can harness the energy and focus his approach," NFL Media's Lance Zierlein wrote of Gary.

Gary did put wow plays on film—and some of them are truly remarkable—but his overall tape is inconsistent. However, some team is going to look past that and at his physical potential—he ran a 4.58-second 40-yard dash at 277 pounds in Indianapolis—and snap up Gary before he slides too far.

If Gary can reach his ceiling, that team will be richly rewarded.

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Iowa's T.J. Hockenson has emerged as the top tight end prospect in this draft class, but teammate and fellow tight end Noah Fant shouldn't be considered a mere consolation prize.

Fant is a tremendous receiver with a combination of size and speed that will make him difficult to cover, even at the pro level. He ran a 4.5-second 40 and produced an impressive 39.5-inch vertical jump at 6'4" and 249 pounds at the scouting combine.

While Fant isn't a dominant run blocker, it's an area of his game that he's worked to improve.

"I've improved tremendously in my eyes," Fant said, per Adam Dreyfuss of the Washington Redskins' official website. "I've put on weight, I've put on my strength. I feel like those are the biggest things as I've progressed through my career."

Fant racked up 519 yards and seven touchdowns for the Hawkeyes in 2018. In a pass-heavy system, he could eclipse those numbers as a rookie this season.

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

There isn't a surefire franchise running back in this year's draft class, no Saquon Barkley begging to be plucked at the top of the draft. If a back goes in the first round at all, it's likely going to happen in the middle of the round or toward the back end.

Alabama's Josh Jacobs is trending to be that back. While he wasn't an every down back in college, he has an intriguing skill set and flashed enough on film for NFL teams to take notice.

Jacob's personality and work ethic are causing teams to outright want him.

"I absolutely love that kid," one NFL general manager said, per CBS Sports' Jason La Canfora. "I want him in my locker room and we don't even really need a running back."

The question of whether Jacobs can be a three-down back in the NFL remains. However, this is a still a solid 220-pound back who averaged 5.33 yards per carry and 12.35 yards per reception in 2018.

Even if Jacobs is forced to share the backfield, he's going to give one NFL backfield a tremendous weapon for the next half-decade or more.