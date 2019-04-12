Africa Cup of Nations 2019 Draw: Full Groups and Schedule for Egypt

GABRIEL BOUYS/Getty Images

The draw for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations was made on Friday with plenty of exciting ties to look forward to ahead of the summer's tournament in Egypt:

Champions Cameroon, who beat Egypt 2-1 in the 2017 final, have been drawn in Group F alongside Ghana, Benin and Guinea-Bissau.

Meanwhile, the Pharaohs will take on DR Congo, Uganda and Zimbabwe in Group A.

The tournament's Group of Death appears to be Group D, which contains Morocco, Ivory Coast, South Africa and Namibia.

Friday's draw was made next to the pyramids in Giza and was the biggest yet with 24 teams set to take part in the tournament.

The competition is being held in the summer for the first time and will run from June 21 to July 19. This means players based in Europe will not have to miss club games.

Here's a look at the full tournament schedule:

Hosts Egypt will get the tournament underway against Zimbabwe at Cairo Stadium:

The Pharaohs will look to star man Mohamed Salah to deliver the goods as they seek to lift the trophy for the eighth time and the first time since 2010.

Elsewhere, Morocco coach Herve Renard will be hoping to win the title for the third time in his career. The 50-year-old has already achieved success with Zambia in 2012 and Ivory Coast in 2015.

Three teams will make their debuts in the event. Madagascar and Burundi, two of the newcomers, have been drawn in Group B along with Nigeria and Guinea.

Mauritania will make their debut in Group E, facing Tunisia, Mali and Angola.

Egypt will be considered one of the favourites to claim victory on home soil, but Senegal, Morocco and Nigeria will all be expected to challenge for the title in what promises to be an exciting tournament.