EPL Table: Friday's Week 34 Results, Scores and 2019 Premier League Standings

Malcolm Couzens/Getty Images

Newcastle United handed manager Brendan Rodgers a first home defeat as Leicester City manager on Friday night with a 1-0 Premier League victory at the King Power Stadium.

Ayoze Perez scored the only goal of the game in the first half to secure a victory that should be enough to preserve Newcastle's Premier League status for another season.

The win sent the Magpies into 13th place and 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games left to play.

Premier League Table

(Games played, goal difference, points)

1. Liverpool 33, +55, 82

2. Manchester City 32, +62, 80

3. Chelsea 33, +23, 66

4. Tottenham Hotspur 32, +26, 64

5. Arsenal 32, +25, 63

6. Manchester United 32, +18, 61

7. Leicester 34, +1, 47

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers 32, +1, 47

9. Everton 33, +4, 46

10. Watford 32, 0, 46

11. West Ham United 33, -9, 42

12. Crystal Palace 33, -4, 39

13. Newcastle United 34, -11, 38

14. Bournemouth 33, -17, 38

15. Burnley 33, -20, 36

16. Brighton 31, -14, 33

17. Southampton 32, -17, 33

18. Cardiff City 32, -33, 28

19. Fulham 33, -46, 17

20. Huddersfield Town 33, -44, 14

Friday Recap

Leicester saw plenty of possession in the first half but the visitors managed to frustrate the Foxes and looked the more dangerous team.

Salomon Rondon went close to breaking the deadlock on 19 minutes. The Venezuela international sent a superb free-kick over the Leicester wall and past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel but was denied by the crossbar.

The breakthrough came just after the half-hour mark after good work from Matt Ritchie. The winger clipped in a cross from the left for Perez to direct a header past Schmeichel:

Miguel Almiron looked lively for the visitors throughout the first half, while Youri Tielemans went into the book just before half-time for a late challenge on Ki Sung-yueng.

The second half started in similar fashion, with Leicester seeing plenty of the ball but Newcastle going close after Rondon crossed for Perez, who miscued his volley.

Left-back Fabian Schar then made a great interception ahead of Jamie Vardy before striding forward and picking out Almiron. However, the Paraguayan could only fire high over the crossbar.

ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Rodgers sent on Nampalys Mendy and Kelechi Iheanacho with 20 minutes of regulation time remaining as he sought an equaliser.

However, Newcastle continued to look a threat on the counter. A quick break ended with Perez beating his defender and firing in a shot that Schmeichel parried at his near post.

The best chance of the second half fell to Leicester. Leading scorer Jamie Vardy was played in by Tielemans but dinked his finish over Martin Dubravka and the bar:

It was a surprising miss for Vardy and proved to be costly too as Newcastle held on for a valuable three points with an effective performance.