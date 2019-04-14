DeAndre Hopkins, NFL Stars Predict Who Will Rule at the End of 'Game of Thrones'

Samantha PrevotFeatured Columnist IApril 14, 2019

  1. OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped

  2. Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets

  3. Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl

  4. Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee

  5. Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses

  6. Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl

  7. The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place

  8. NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL

  9. JuJu Is a Man of the People

  10. Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire

  11. Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉

  12. Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too

  13. Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR

  14. Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V

  15. Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service

  16. Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB

  17. Does Hines Ward Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote?

  18. B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2

  19. Luck Recommends His Favorite Reads in Virtual Book Club

  20. Shaquem Griffin Starting for Seahawks in Week 1

Right Arrow Icon

The final season of Game of Thrones is upon us, and the big question is: Who will be the last person sitting on the Iron Throne?

Watch the video above as NFL stars give their predictions.

                        

Connect to the stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Speaking of the game, it's time to take your sports knowledge to the next level! Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Updated Draft Needs for Every Team 📋

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Updated Draft Needs for Every Team 📋

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Thielen Inks $64M Extension with Vikings

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Thielen Inks $64M Extension with Vikings

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Raiders Can't Afford to Cut $125M Carr

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Raiders Can't Afford to Cut $125M Carr

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Pats Extend Patrick Chung

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Pats Extend Patrick Chung

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report