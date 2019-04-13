Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV InfoApril 13, 2019
Liverpool return to action on Sunday with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea the visitors to Anfield in the Premier League.
The Reds come into the game buoyed from a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over FC Porto and will be out to maintain their place at the top of the table with victory over the Blues.
Chelsea were also victorious in midweek, as they beat Slavia Prague 1-0 in the Europa League. Sarri's men were not at their best but the victory was their fourth in a row in all competitions.
Date: Sunday, April 14
Time: 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET
TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)
Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)
Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Liverpool 4-6, Chelsea 17-4, Draw 16-5
Preview
Liverpool face arguably their toughest remaining Premier League fixture on Sunday, as they face a Chelsea side they have not beaten in two meetings this season.
Chelsea overcame Liverpool 2-1 in the third round of the 2019 Carabao Cup in September and then held the Reds to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge three days later.
Manager Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the threat of Chelsea and their main main Eden Hazard:
Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews
🌍🏅 - “On his day he can be the world’s best." Jurgen Klopp has been discussing @ChelseaFC's @hazardeden10 ahead of their Super Sunday clash, live on Sky Sports! ⚽📺 Follow all of today's @premierleague build-up here: https://t.co/RIDxcum8jU https://t.co/TuasJWZIXn
Liverpool top the table by two points from Manchester City, although they have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side and know they can't afford to drop points if they are to win the title.
The fixture will bring back memories of 2014 when Liverpool were on course for the title but lost 2-0 to Chelsea. However, Klopp says his team are not thinking about the past:
David Lynch @LynchStandard
Klopp asked about the infamous 2014 meeting with Chelsea: "I didn't think a second about it. I can tell all the fans out there: ignore it, it's nothing to do with us. It's all about the game on Sunday and that has nothing to do with games before."
Liverpool have also been boosted by the return of defenders Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez from injury, and Klopp has welcomed the increased competition for places:
James Pearce @JamesPearceEcho
Klopp on Gomez: "We will need Joe in the final part of the season. Dejan did brilliantly the other night. Now we have a choice to make so everyone needs to show in training and games what makes most sense for me."
Chelsea should provide a stiff test and also are in need of all three points as they continue their battle with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United for a place in the top four.
Sarri tried to rest some of his key stars on Thursday in the Europa League but was forced to bring Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante off the bench in the second half in search of an equaliser.
The trio should go straight back into the starting XI, although Sarri says he has not yet decided if starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature at Anfield:
PhysioRoom.com @physioroom
Sarri has not decided if Hudson-Odoi will start at Anfield. "In my opinion he needed to rest. In this match he was out. Emerson was also out. Of course he is in my mind for the next match, but I have to see the last two training sessions." #CFC
Chelsea will surely need the attacking inspiration of Hazard, Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek if they are to take anything from the game at Stamford Bridge:
Squawka Football @Squawka
Chelsea are officially the take-on kings: 👑 Eden Hazard 👑 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 👑 Callum Hudson-Odoi We have the story and the stats to prove it. https://t.co/Ia6fkbxjNY
Liverpool remain undefeated at Anfield in the Premier League this season, but Chelsea's win earlier in the campaign will give them confidence they can repeat that result on Sunday.
