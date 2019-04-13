Liverpool vs. Chelsea: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Liverpool return to action on Sunday with Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea the visitors to Anfield in the Premier League.

The Reds come into the game buoyed from a 2-0 UEFA Champions League win over FC Porto and will be out to maintain their place at the top of the table with victory over the Blues.

Chelsea were also victorious in midweek, as they beat Slavia Prague 1-0 in the Europa League. Sarri's men were not at their best but the victory was their fourth in a row in all competitions.

Date: Sunday, April 14

Time: 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET

TV Info: Sky Sports Premier League (UK), NBCSN (U.S.)

Live Stream: Sky Go (UK), NBC Sports Live (U.S.)



Match Odds (via Oddschecker): Liverpool 4-6, Chelsea 17-4, Draw 16-5

Preview

Liverpool face arguably their toughest remaining Premier League fixture on Sunday, as they face a Chelsea side they have not beaten in two meetings this season.

Chelsea overcame Liverpool 2-1 in the third round of the 2019 Carabao Cup in September and then held the Reds to a 1-1 Premier League draw at Stamford Bridge three days later.

Manager Jurgen Klopp is well aware of the threat of Chelsea and their main main Eden Hazard:

Liverpool top the table by two points from Manchester City, although they have played a game more than Pep Guardiola's side and know they can't afford to drop points if they are to win the title.

The fixture will bring back memories of 2014 when Liverpool were on course for the title but lost 2-0 to Chelsea. However, Klopp says his team are not thinking about the past:

Liverpool have also been boosted by the return of defenders Dejan Lovren and Joe Gomez from injury, and Klopp has welcomed the increased competition for places:

Chelsea should provide a stiff test and also are in need of all three points as they continue their battle with Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Manchester United for a place in the top four.

Sarri tried to rest some of his key stars on Thursday in the Europa League but was forced to bring Eden Hazard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and N'Golo Kante off the bench in the second half in search of an equaliser.

The trio should go straight back into the starting XI, although Sarri says he has not yet decided if starlet Callum Hudson-Odoi will feature at Anfield:

Chelsea will surely need the attacking inspiration of Hazard, Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek if they are to take anything from the game at Stamford Bridge:

Liverpool remain undefeated at Anfield in the Premier League this season, but Chelsea's win earlier in the campaign will give them confidence they can repeat that result on Sunday.