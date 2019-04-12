Jurgen Klopp Says Liverpool Will Use 13 Players to Stop Chelsea's Eden Hazard

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - APRIL 09: head coach Juergen Klopp of Liverpool looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final first leg match between Liverpool and Porto at Anfield on April 09, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
Liverpool will use 13 players to stop Eden Hazard when Chelsea visit Anfield on Sunday, according to Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Belgian will arrive on the back of a superb brace against West Ham United on Monday.

Klopp is wary of him doing the same at Anfield, per Goal's Neil Jones:

The Reds lost to Chelsea at Anfield in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season after Hazard scored a sensational goal.

The left wing was on electric form against the Hammers, too, dribbling past half the team on his way to scoring the opener.

His second goal took his tally to 16 Premier League goals for the campaign to go with 12 assists.

The Reds host Chelsea with a two-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table with five matches to go, though the Sky Blues have a game in hand. The Blues are 16 points behind Liverpool in third

In 2014, Chelsea came to Anfield when Liverpool had a five-point lead atop the table and three matches remaining. The Blues won that day after Reds captain Steven Gerrard's infamous slip let Demba Ba in, and Liverpool ended up losing the title to City.

Per Conor Dunn of the Liverpool Echo, Klopp said his players are not thinking about that, though: "I'm not sure if that's in anybody's mind apart from yours. I heard about it of course but it is nothing to do with us. It's a completely new story. It's all about the game on Sunday and not about the past."

Klopp, who was in charge of Borussia Dortmund at the time, added:

Simon Mignolet and Daniel Sturridge are the only current Liverpool players who were in the squad that day, and neither is likely to start on Sunday.

Regardless if those events affect any of the other Reds, Chelsea will be tough opponents, particularly if Hazard is at his best. If they can shut down the winger, their chances of winning will improve considerably.

