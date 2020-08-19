Astros' Alex Bregman Limps off with Apparent Leg Injury vs. Rockies

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 20, 2020

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman throws to first base to put out Colorado Rockies' Trevor Story in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman left Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.  

Astros field reporter Julia Morales reported the news, noting Bregman "pulled up" and limped off the field with an apparent leg injury.

Bregman has emerged as one of the best third basemen in baseball and is slashing .267/.371/.489 with four home runs and 14 RBI this season. He was terrific for the Astros last season when he slashed .296/.423/.592 with 41 home runs and 112 RBI.

He has been in the major leagues since 2016 and already has a resume that features a World Series title (2017), two All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger and an All-Star Game MVP. He is a primary reason the Astros entered the 2020 campaign with World Series expectations.

In terms of Wednesday's injury, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com noted he limped into second base as he finished a double to start the fourth inning.

Abraham Toro replaced him and could play third base if Bregman is sidelined for an extended period of time.

