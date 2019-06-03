C Adley Rutschman Selected by Orioles as No. 1 Overall Pick in 2019 MLB Draft

Peter Aiken/Getty Images

The Baltimore Orioles drafted Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman with the top overall pick in the 2019 MLB draft on Monday.

The 21-year-old smacked 17 home runs, knocked in 57 runners and slashed .418/.580/.764 for the Beavers.

That effort followed an excellent 2018 campaign in which Rutschman had nine homers, 83 RBI and a 1.133 OPS.

The 6'2", 216-pound catcher was ranked No. 1 on MLB.com's 2019 draft prospects lists entering Monday. Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com wrote on January 30 that he would have put him 17th on the 2019 MLB minor-league prospect list if he was drafted in 2018.

The switch-hitting Rutschman has excellent power. Check out this opposite-field home run from the left side of the dish for example:

FanGraphs, who ranked him No. 1 on its draft prospect list, noted Rutschman is an "excellent defensive catcher with current all-fields doubles power and tremendous feel for contact."

Rutschman joins an Orioles franchise that is in the process of a significant rebuild, one that was sorely needed after Baltimore went 51-111 in 2018.

The O's overhauled their front office and coaching staffs, and general manager Mike Elias now runs the show. He's tasked with rebuilding a farm system that Sam Dykstra of MILB.com ranked 23rd in the league entering this season.

Rutschman is clearly the crown jewel of the Orioles' farm system now, and it wouldn't be surprising to see a quick call-up given how well he's dominated the college ranks. Plus, the big-league club needs help, with the team just 18-41 this season.

Baltimore has much more work to do, but picking up a potential future face of the franchise is an excellent start.