Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Scott Sanderson Dies at the Age of 62

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistApril 11, 2019

NEW YORK - CIRCA 1994: Scott Sanderson #21 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the New York Yankees during a Major League Baseball game circa 1994 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx borough of New York City. Sanderson played for the White Sox in 1994. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)
Focus On Sport/Getty Images

Former MLB pitcher Scott Sanderson died at the age of 62 on Thursday, according to the Daily Herald's Barry Rozner

Rozner noted that Sanderson had been ill for more than a year.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    M's Homer in Record 15th Straight to Start Season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    M's Homer in Record 15th Straight to Start Season

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Braves Sign Ozzie Albies to 7-Year Extension

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Braves Sign Ozzie Albies to 7-Year Extension

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Without an Ace, Yanks Desperately Need Keuchel

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Without an Ace, Yanks Desperately Need Keuchel

    Danny Knobler
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Superstar Rankings 🤩

    How do The Show's best players stack up against each other?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Superstar Rankings 🤩

    How do The Show's best players stack up against each other?

    Jacob Shafer
    via Bleacher Report