Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Scott Sanderson Dies at the Age of 62

Former MLB All-Star Pitcher Scott Sanderson Dies at the Age of 62April 11, 2019
Focus On Sport/Getty Images
Former MLB pitcher Scott Sanderson died at the age of 62 on Thursday, according to the Daily Herald's Barry Rozner.
Rozner noted that Sanderson had been ill for more than a year.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
