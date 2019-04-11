Marcos Alonso's Late Goal Saves Chelsea vs. Slavia Prague in Europa League

JOE KLAMAR/Getty Images

Marcos Alonso scored a late winner for Chelsea to secure a 1-0 victory over Slavia Prague in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final on Thursday.

The hosts enjoyed the better of the first half, but the Blues went closest to scoring when Willian smashed a shot against the crossbar after 25 minutes.

Chelsea improved after the introduction of Eden Hazard on the hour mark. Goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar saved Antonio Rudiger's attempt, while Willian dragged another shot just wide of the target.

The game looked to be drifting towards a draw until Alonso struck after 86 minutes. The Spaniard headed home Willian's cross to put the Blues in charge of the tie ahead of the return leg at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's Future Without Hazard Looks Bleak

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri started Hazard on the bench for Thursday's tie, an understandable decision given the Blues played West Ham United on Monday and face Liverpool on Sunday.

However, the absence of the Belgium international for the opening 59 minutes served only to highlight just how much he will be missed if he does leave the club in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea looked devoid of any attacking inspiration without their talisman and struggled to cause the Czech Republic side any problems in the opening 45 minutes.

Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard offered his view:

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ruben Loftus-Cheek were also left out of the starting XI, which didn't help the Blues' cause, but the visitors missed the Belgian the most.

Olivier Giroud was starved of service in attack, Pedro and Willian offered little support or attacking threat, and Chelsea's toothlessness only encouraged the hosts.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella highlighted the gulf in class between the sides:

Pedro, in particular, had a poor game, and it was little surprise to see him replaced by Hazard just before the hour mark:

Hazard made an immediate impression off the bench and helped the Blues enjoy a good spell:

Chelsea eventually managed to sneak the win through Alonso's late goal, although it was telling that his header was just their second effort on target in the entire match.

Sarri has told Sky Sports it will be "very difficult" for Chelsea to keep hold of Hazard if he decides not to extend his contract at the club.

Yet Thursday's performance showed just how bleak the Blues' future will be without their inspirational forward, particularly if their transfer ban remains in place and they are unable to strengthen this summer.

What's Next?

Chelsea return to Premier League action on Sunday against leaders Liverpool at Anfield. Slavia Prague host Sparta Prague in the Czech league on Saturday.