Ozzie Albies, Braves Reportedly Agree to 7-Year, $35 Million Contract Extension

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves have locked up another one of their young stars after they reportedly agreed to an extension with second baseman Ozzie Albies.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported the news. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the deal is for $35 million over seven years with two option years.

The Braves already locked up reigning National League Rookie of the Year Ronald Acuna Jr. with an eight-year, $100 million extension that includes two option seasons.

Albies has established himself as a key piece of Atlanta's roster since his 2017 big league debut. He hit .286/.354/.456 with 20 extra-base hits in 57 games as a 20-year-old.

In his first full season last year, Albies helped the Braves win the NL East for the first time since 2013. He was named to the NL All-Star team and posted a .261/.305/.452 slash line and finished second on Atlanta with 24 homers and 289 total bases.

The Braves have a strong combination of young and veteran talent to build around as they pursue their first World Series title since 1995. Locking up Albies (22) and Acuna (21) gives them long-term stability.