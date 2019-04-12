Huesca vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream and TV Info

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona can take another step closer to retaining their La Liga title on Saturday when they travel to the league's bottom side Huesca at the Estadio El Alcoraz.

Ernesto Valverde's side moved 11 points clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid after a 2-0 victory over Los Colchoneros last time out in La Liga.

Barcelona thrashed Huesca 8-2 at the Camp Nou in September, but they are expected to make plenty of changes, as the game is sandwiched between the two legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Manchester United.

Ernesto Valverde spoke about the possibility of rotating his side for the trip to Huesca after beating Manchester United 1-0 in the first leg of the Champions League clash on Wednesday.

"We'll see how everyone is, but there's not a lot of turnaround so it's quite possible we'll make changes for Saturday,' he said.

Barcelona will have to cope without both Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez for the match. The duo are both suspended for yellow card accumulation, per Transfermarkt.

Lionel Messi was left bleeding during the win over United after a clash with Chris Smalling, but the injury is not expected to rule him out of Saturday's game, according to Sport:

Valverde may still opt to rest his captain and has options in attack. Malcom has impressed when handed the chance in recent games, while Ousmane Dembele is fit again after a hamstring injury.

The French star did not feature against Manchester United but has looked sharp in training:

January signing Kevin-Prince Boateng will also be hoping to make just his second La Liga start for Barcelona and could take Suarez's place.

Samuel Umtiti should return in defence after slipping behind Clement Lenglet in the pecking order following a lengthy spell out with knee trouble.

Fringe players such as Carles Alena, Jeison Murillo and Thomas Vermaelen will also be hoping for some game time in a match Barcelona are heavily fancied to win.

Huesca lie six points from safety with just seven games of the season left, but they have picked up some important results in their debut campaign in the Spanish top flight.

Francisco's team have drawn their last two matches against Levante and Celta Vigo, and they only narrowly lost 3-2 to Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Huesca have enjoyed home wins over Sevilla, Real Valladolid and Real Betis this season, meaning a much-changed Barcelona side cannot take victory for granted despite being big favourites to win.