Each MLB Team's Prospect Who Could Help Right Away in 2019

We spend a lot of time talking about a team's top prospects, but what about the next prospect?

Sometimes those are one and the same, like in the case of Toronto Blue Jays phenom Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who is already pounding down the door for a promotion.

Other times, it's a largely unheralded middle reliever or a second-tier position player who winds up providing in-house support.

Ahead we've taken a closer look at the one prospect from each team who is ready to help in the majors.

Players were chosen based on a combination of their individual development and production as well as their path to MLB playing time, based on current or expected team needs.